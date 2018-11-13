GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Recovers 29 Paise to 72.60 Against Dollar in Early Trade

Besides, fund inflows by foreign investors and the US dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas also supported the domestic unit, dealers said.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2018, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Recovers 29 Paise to 72.60 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee recovered by 29 paise to 72.60 against the US currency in early trade Tuesday, owing to easing global crude oil prices and better-than-expected macro economic data on the domestic front.

Besides, fund inflows by foreign investors and the US dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas also supported the domestic unit, dealers said.

At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened with strength at 72.81 and advanced to 72.60 against the dollar, showing a rise of 29 paise over its previous close of 72.89.

Retail inflation fell to a one-year low of 3.31 per cent in October on the back of cheaper kitchen staples, fruits and protein-rich items, official data released Monday showed.

Industrial production grew at the slowest pace in four months at 4.5 per cent in September mainly due to poor performance of mining sector and lower offtake of capital goods.

The industrial production measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was 4.1 per cent in September 2017.

Meanwhile, the international benchmark, Brent crude slipped below the USD 70-mark by falling 0.84 per cent, to USD 69.53 a barrel in Asian trade Tuesday.

Monday, the rupee dropped by 39 paise to settle at 72.89 against the US currency as oil prices rebounded after Saudi Arabia announced plans to cut production and the dollar strengthened in global markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIis) bought shares worth Rs 832.15 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 56.31 points, or 0.16 per cent to 34,756.68 in early trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,144.49 +331.50 ( +0.95%)

NIFTY 50

10,582.50 +100.30 ( +0.96%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,099.45 1.80
SBI 278.05 0.04
HDFC Bank 1,927.75 0.35
ICICI Bank 360.90 2.43
Jet Airways 254.65 5.12
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Godrej Consumer 684.15 -1.23
Jet Airways 254.65 5.21
Larsen 1,391.15 1.77
Dewan Housing 236.90 -1.99
Sun Pharma 561.70 -4.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 23,241.85 5.96
IOC 141.40 4.70
BPCL 303.15 4.10
HPCL 232.80 3.44
UltraTechCement 3,829.90 2.77
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 360.90 2.44
NTPC 156.40 2.36
Axis Bank 618.60 2.05
Reliance 1,099.55 1.93
Larsen 1,391.15 1.77
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 561.75 -4.71
Tata Motors 179.50 -3.52
Indiabulls Hsg 841.95 -2.69
Power Grid Corp 184.05 -1.02
Cipla 528.10 -0.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 561.70 -4.72
Tata Motors 179.80 -3.31
Power Grid Corp 184.25 -0.94
IndusInd Bank 1,484.40 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...