English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Recovers 38 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The dollar weakened against other currencies overseas as demand receded over a reduction in US-China trade tensions, helping Rupee to rebound.
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee on Monday recovered from its all-time low by rising 38 paise to 69.77 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks ahead of US-China trade talks this week.
Besides, the dollar weakened against other currencies overseas as demand for the safe-currency receded on optimism over a reduction in US-China trade tensions, helping the domestic currency rebound, forex dealers said. A higher opening in the equity market also supported the rupee's recovery, they said.
The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied by 178.77 points, or 0.47 per cent, to quote at an all-time high of 38,126.65 (intra-day) in early trade on Monday. The broader NSE Nifty too breached the 11,500-mark for the first time.
The Indian currency had collapsed to a historic intra-day trading low of 70.40 before closing at fresh life-time low of 70.15 per dollar on Thursday, down by 26 paise or 0.37 per cent.Forex market was shut on Friday on account of Parsi New Year.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought stocks worth a net of Rs 147.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) accumulated stocks worth a net of Rs 151.89 crore on Friday.
Also Watch
Besides, the dollar weakened against other currencies overseas as demand for the safe-currency receded on optimism over a reduction in US-China trade tensions, helping the domestic currency rebound, forex dealers said. A higher opening in the equity market also supported the rupee's recovery, they said.
The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied by 178.77 points, or 0.47 per cent, to quote at an all-time high of 38,126.65 (intra-day) in early trade on Monday. The broader NSE Nifty too breached the 11,500-mark for the first time.
The Indian currency had collapsed to a historic intra-day trading low of 70.40 before closing at fresh life-time low of 70.15 per dollar on Thursday, down by 26 paise or 0.37 per cent.Forex market was shut on Friday on account of Parsi New Year.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought stocks worth a net of Rs 147.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) accumulated stocks worth a net of Rs 151.89 crore on Friday.
Also Watch
-
World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Final Journey
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs
Friday 17 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Final Journey
Friday 17 August , 2018 Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,314.00
|+73.85
|+5.95
|Infosys
|1,387.25
|-43.10
|-3.01
|Reliance
|1,229.15
|+25.40
|+2.11
|Tata Motors
|270.60
|+12.35
|+4.78
|Sun Pharma
|624.50
|+1.00
|+0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,314.80
|+74.50
|+6.01
|Infosys
|1,387.15
|-44.20
|-3.09
|Bharat Fin
|1,216.30
|-0.75
|-0.06
|Reliance
|1,226.50
|+23.05
|+1.92
|Godrej Consumer
|1,379.60
|+36.40
|+2.71
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,314.50
|+74.35
|+6.00
|Tata Motors
|270.85
|+12.60
|+4.88
|ONGC
|168.10
|+5.05
|+3.10
|Tata Steel
|594.85
|+14.70
|+2.53
|Hero Motocorp
|3,309.45
|+67.15
|+2.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,315.00
|+74.70
|+6.02
|Tata Motors
|270.85
|+13.50
|+5.25
|ONGC
|168.20
|+5.10
|+3.13
|Tata Steel
|594.45
|+13.85
|+2.39
|HDFC
|1,920.80
|+37.20
|+1.97
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,387.10
|-43.25
|-3.02
|GAIL
|379.30
|-8.40
|-2.17
|HCL Tech
|992.95
|-10.10
|-1.01
|Lupin
|873.10
|-8.15
|-0.92
|Titan Company
|934.40
|-7.15
|-0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,388.05
|-43.30
|-3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,110.30
|-38.00
|-0.42
|ICICI Bank
|339.50
|-0.55
|-0.16
|ITC
|313.00
|-0.75
|-0.24
|Axis Bank
|626.60
|-0.50
|-0.08
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engage with Kids, Visit an Orphanage in Mumbai; See Pics and Videos
- Parineeti Chopra’s Advice to Nick Jonas: Love Priyanka, Because She Loves You Like Mad
- #SOSKerala: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
- UAE-based Indian-origin Tycoons Pledge Rs 125 Million for Kerala Flood Relief
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...