English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Recovers 42 Paise to 73.15 Against US Dollar
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened up at 73.18 and further advanced to quote 42 paise higher at 73.15 on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee recovered by 42 paise to 73.15 against the US currency in early trade on Wednesday on fresh dollar selling by exporters amid easing crude oil prices and higher opening in the domestic equity markets.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened up at 73.18 and further advanced to quote 42 paise higher at 73.15 on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
The rupee sentiment also received a boost after a steep fall over 4 per cent in Brent crude prices on Tuesday, dealers said.
Brent crude prices fell 4.37 per cent, biggest single day's fall in three months to USD 76.24 barrel. The benchmark oil was trading near USD 76.79 barrel in early trade Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the local currency had ended almost flat at 73.57 against the US currency on Tuesday.
On a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 340.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 116.41 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading sharply higher by 444.39 points or 1.31 per cent at 34,291.62 points in opening trade on Wednesday
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened up at 73.18 and further advanced to quote 42 paise higher at 73.15 on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
The rupee sentiment also received a boost after a steep fall over 4 per cent in Brent crude prices on Tuesday, dealers said.
Brent crude prices fell 4.37 per cent, biggest single day's fall in three months to USD 76.24 barrel. The benchmark oil was trading near USD 76.79 barrel in early trade Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the local currency had ended almost flat at 73.57 against the US currency on Tuesday.
On a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 340.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 116.41 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading sharply higher by 444.39 points or 1.31 per cent at 34,291.62 points in opening trade on Wednesday
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
World's Longest Sea-Crossing Bridge Linking Hong Kong-China Finally Opens
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
First Look: 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched in India for Rs 3.89 Lakh
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Delhi Petrol Pump Goes On Strike Leaving Several Inconvenienced
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
How India As World’s Most Depressed Country Can Tackle Depression
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 World's Longest Sea-Crossing Bridge Linking Hong Kong-China Finally Opens
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 First Look: 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched in India for Rs 3.89 Lakh
Monday 22 October , 2018 Delhi Petrol Pump Goes On Strike Leaving Several Inconvenienced
Monday 22 October , 2018 How India As World’s Most Depressed Country Can Tackle Depression
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,311.80
|10.97
|Reliance
|1,045.75
|-0.85
|ICICI Bank
|322.00
|-0.26
|Indiabulls Hsg
|743.30
|1.18
|HDFC Bank
|1,992.25
|0.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,312.60
|10.97
|Infosys
|650.15
|-1.17
|Piramal Enter
|1,935.25
|1.43
|M&M
|732.65
|0.53
|Indiabulls Hsg
|742.70
|1.04
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,311.80
|10.97
|Bharti Airtel
|315.85
|10.48
|HPCL
|232.75
|6.82
|IOC
|137.55
|5.81
|Hindalco
|229.85
|4.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|316.75
|10.79
|Asian Paints
|1,189.95
|4.49
|IndusInd Bank
|1,520.75
|3.21
|HDFC
|1,740.40
|2.99
|HUL
|1,585.60
|2.04
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.00
|-4.32
|Bajaj Auto
|2,475.15
|-4.31
|Grasim
|809.00
|-2.05
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,434.30
|-1.59
|Adani Ports
|314.15
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|204.00
|-4.52
|Bajaj Auto
|2,475.30
|-4.30
|Adani Ports
|313.80
|-1.40
|NTPC
|163.35
|-1.18
|Infosys
|650.15
|-1.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana: The New Middle Class Hero is Also a Box Office Champion
- No Bharat Stage IV Vehicle Shall be Sold Across India from April 1, 2020: Supreme Court
- I-League: Debutants Real Kashmir Hoping Home Comforts Help in Making it Another Year to Remember
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...