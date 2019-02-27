English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Recovers 6 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
The domestic unit snapped its gains of previous two sessions on Tuesday and closed 10 paise lower at 71.07 to the US dollar amid fears of escalation in tensions following Indian fighter jets' air strike on a Pakistan-based terror camp.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 71.01 against the US dollar in early trade Wednesday at the interbank forex market on some selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.
A positive opening for the stock markets also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said.
On Tuesday, the rupee snapped its gains of previous two sessions and closed 10 paise lower at 71.07 to the US dollar amid fears of escalation in geopolitical tensions following Indian fighter jets' air strike on a Pakistan-based terror camp.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,674.17 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.
In global trade, the US dollar fell to a three-week low after Federal Reserve chairman reinforced the US central bank's recent shift toward a more "patient" approach on policy in the face of slowing economy.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 218.81 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 36,192.52 points in early trade.
A positive opening for the stock markets also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said.
On Tuesday, the rupee snapped its gains of previous two sessions and closed 10 paise lower at 71.07 to the US dollar amid fears of escalation in geopolitical tensions following Indian fighter jets' air strike on a Pakistan-based terror camp.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,674.17 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.
In global trade, the US dollar fell to a three-week low after Federal Reserve chairman reinforced the US central bank's recent shift toward a more "patient" approach on policy in the face of slowing economy.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 218.81 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 36,192.52 points in early trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|227.10
|-1.05
|Reliance
|1,223.30
|0.25
|Axis Bank
|716.15
|0.84
|TCS
|2,058.50
|0.97
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,907.10
|0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|227.10
|-1.09
|Reliance
|1,222.40
|0.22
|Bajaj Holdings
|3,150.00
|0.64
|PVR
|1,518.00
|0.38
|Sun Pharma
|441.00
|1.18
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|3,865.65
|2.04
|Bajaj Auto
|2,907.00
|1.67
|Sun Pharma
|441.20
|1.25
|Larsen
|1,278.65
|1.01
|UPL
|863.90
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,906.45
|1.89
|Sun Pharma
|441.30
|1.25
|Larsen
|1,280.10
|1.26
|TCS
|2,054.50
|1.09
|Axis Bank
|716.45
|0.89
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|165.05
|-2.74
|Bharti Infratel
|299.70
|-2.69
|Wipro
|377.20
|-2.70
|Tata Motors
|177.90
|-2.60
|HUL
|1,734.15
|-2.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|165.00
|-2.71
|Tata Motors
|177.85
|-2.65
|HUL
|1,734.15
|-1.86
|HCL Tech
|1,040.30
|-1.75
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,215.60
|-1.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
- India vs Australia: Krunal Pandya's Effectiveness Remains Untapped, But for How Long?
- Pankaj Tripathi: I have Begun to Feel the Pressure of Not Wanting to Disappoint People
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Compared to 'Brangelina' by One of Their Co-stars from 'A Star Is Born'
- Indian Air Force Mirage-2000: All You Need to Know About the Fighter Jet Used for Surgical Strikes 2.0
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results