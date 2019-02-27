LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Recovers 6 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

The domestic unit snapped its gains of previous two sessions on Tuesday and closed 10 paise lower at 71.07 to the US dollar amid fears of escalation in tensions following Indian fighter jets' air strike on a Pakistan-based terror camp.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Recovers 6 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to 71.01 against the US dollar in early trade Wednesday at the interbank forex market on some selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

A positive opening for the stock markets also boosted the domestic currency, dealers said.

On Tuesday, the rupee snapped its gains of previous two sessions and closed 10 paise lower at 71.07 to the US dollar amid fears of escalation in geopolitical tensions following Indian fighter jets' air strike on a Pakistan-based terror camp.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,674.17 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.

In global trade, the US dollar fell to a three-week low after Federal Reserve chairman reinforced the US central bank's recent shift toward a more "patient" approach on policy in the face of slowing economy.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 218.81 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 36,192.52 points in early trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,846.84 -126.87 ( -0.35%)

NIFTY 50

10,786.25 -49.05 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.10 -1.05
Reliance 1,223.30 0.25
Axis Bank 716.15 0.84
TCS 2,058.50 0.97
Maruti Suzuki 6,907.10 0.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.10 -1.09
Reliance 1,222.40 0.22
Bajaj Holdings 3,150.00 0.64
PVR 1,518.00 0.38
Sun Pharma 441.00 1.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 3,865.65 2.04
Bajaj Auto 2,907.00 1.67
Sun Pharma 441.20 1.25
Larsen 1,278.65 1.01
UPL 863.90 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,906.45 1.89
Sun Pharma 441.30 1.25
Larsen 1,280.10 1.26
TCS 2,054.50 1.09
Axis Bank 716.45 0.89
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 165.05 -2.74
Bharti Infratel 299.70 -2.69
Wipro 377.20 -2.70
Tata Motors 177.90 -2.60
HUL 1,734.15 -2.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 165.00 -2.71
Tata Motors 177.85 -2.65
HUL 1,734.15 -1.86
HCL Tech 1,040.30 -1.75
Kotak Mahindra 1,215.60 -1.63
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram