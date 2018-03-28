GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Recovers 7 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade

On Tuesday, the rupee had lost 10 paise and slipped to 64.97 against the US currency, cutting short its three-day upmove on bouts of dollar buying by banks and exporters.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Recovers 7 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee recovered by 7 paise to 64.90 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday at the forex market on increased selling of the greenback by exporters amid foreign fund inflows.

A lower opening of the domestic equity market weighed on the domestic currency, but dollar's weakness against other currencies limited the losses, forex dealers said.

On Tuesday, the rupee had lost 10 paise and slipped to 64.97 against the US currency, cutting short its three-day up move on bouts of dollar buying by banks and exporters.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 1,063.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors made purchases to the tune of Rs 2,172.91 crore on the bourses on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 164.52 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 33,009.87 in early trade on Wednesday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,042.87 -131.52 ( -0.40%)

Nifty 50

10,138.45 -45.70 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 131.80 -10.45 -7.35
Tata Steel 571.05 -18.95 -3.21
Maruti Suzuki 8,978.05 +125.75 +1.42
SBI 254.90 +0.55 +0.22
Bandhan Bank 464.25 -12.60 -2.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Gujarat Gas 840.00 +3.75 +0.45
Aarti Ind 1,148.00 +4.50 +0.39
M&M Financial 458.25 +0.75 +0.16
Adani Ports 359.65 -5.70 -1.56
Fortis Health 131.80 -10.65 -7.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 633.85 +12.20 +1.96
Maruti Suzuki 8,978.90 +126.60 +1.43
Wipro 277.80 +3.75 +1.37
BPCL 425.15 +4.40 +1.05
Indiabulls Hsg 1,258.00 +12.25 +0.98
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 277.70 +5.15 +1.89
Maruti Suzuki 8,976.95 +123.30 +1.39
TCS 2,860.00 +18.15 +0.64
IndusInd Bank 1,796.00 +8.10 +0.45
Tata Motors (D) 186.40 +0.70 +0.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 571.05 -18.95 -3.21
Bharti Airtel 401.05 -12.15 -2.94
NTPC 167.85 -3.20 -1.87
Hindalco 214.50 -4.00 -1.83
Adani Ports 359.30 -6.20 -1.70
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 571.45 -18.60 -3.15
Bharti Airtel 401.35 -10.10 -2.45
NTPC 167.90 -3.10 -1.81
Adani Ports 359.65 -5.70 -1.56
ONGC 177.05 -2.55 -1.42
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You