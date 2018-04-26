English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Recovers from 14-Month Low in Opening Trade, up 11 Paise Against US Dollar
Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee recovered from 14-month low to trade higher by 11 paise at 66.79 against the US dollar in opening session on Thursday on fresh selling of the dollar by exporters and banks amidst higher opening in domestic equity market.
Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.
Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.
The rupee opened higher by 2 paise at 66.88 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.
The domestic currency had tumbled 52 paise to hit a 14-month low of 66.90 against the US dollar, the third biggest single-day fall for the domestic currency this year, amid surging crude prices coupled with headwinds on the macro-economic front in form of widening trade deficit.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 57.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 34,558.62 in early trade on Thursday.
Also Watch
Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.
Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.
The rupee opened higher by 2 paise at 66.88 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.
The domestic currency had tumbled 52 paise to hit a 14-month low of 66.90 against the US dollar, the third biggest single-day fall for the domestic currency this year, amid surging crude prices coupled with headwinds on the macro-economic front in form of widening trade deficit.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 57.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 34,558.62 in early trade on Thursday.
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|352.40
|+27.15
|+8.35
|TCS
|3,539.25
|+69.00
|+1.99
|Reliance
|975.35
|+4.85
|+0.50
|PC Jeweller
|236.90
|-7.50
|-3.07
|NIIT Tech
|1,149.90
|+62.40
|+5.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|352.05
|+26.85
|+8.26
|PC Jeweller
|237.00
|-7.25
|-2.97
|Hawkins Cooker
|3,352.85
|+543.50
|+19.35
|Indiabulls Real
|203.55
|-1.35
|-0.66
|Indiabulls Vent
|455.70
|-14.70
|-3.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|352.40
|+27.15
|+8.35
|HUL
|1,491.25
|+32.05
|+2.20
|TCS
|3,539.25
|+69.00
|+1.99
|IndusInd Bank
|1,881.90
|+34.15
|+1.85
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,185.70
|+17.85
|+1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|352.05
|+26.85
|+8.26
|HUL
|1,491.25
|+31.65
|+2.17
|TCS
|3,540.35
|+72.45
|+2.09
|IndusInd Bank
|1,879.45
|+29.90
|+1.62
|ITC
|278.30
|+4.40
|+1.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|316.10
|-9.35
|-2.87
|Lupin
|792.70
|-22.00
|-2.70
|Bharti Airtel
|409.20
|-10.65
|-2.54
|Wipro
|281.35
|-5.80
|-2.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,076.85
|-41.15
|-1.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|408.85
|-10.95
|-2.61
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,080.40
|-44.35
|-2.09
|Wipro
|281.45
|-5.75
|-2.00
|SBI
|233.35
|-4.05
|-1.71
|Tata Steel
|579.05
|-7.15
|-1.22
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle
- Talvar 2: Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film On Ryan International Student's Murder; Parents Unaware
- Priyanka Chopra Slays it in an All Red Avatar on the Streets of New York City; See Pics
- All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined