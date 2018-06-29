GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Recovers From All-Time Low, Regains 18 Paise

The Indian currency closed at an all-time low of 68.79 with a fall of 18 paise against the US dollar.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Recovers From All-Time Low, Regains 18 Paise
The Indian currency closed at an all-time low of 68.79 with a fall of 18 paise against the US dollar.
Mumbai: The rupee recovered from its record low by rising 18 paise to 68.61 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

The Indian currency on Thursday had breached the 69-mark but covered lost ground to finally close at an all-time low of 68.79 with a fall of 18 paise against the US dollar due to multiple headwinds like weak global cues and concerns related to inflation and fiscal slippage.

Selling of dollars by banks and exporters on Friday made the greenback weak against some currencies overseas, which supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

Higher opening of the domestic equity market also propped up the rupee, they added.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded by 142.86 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 35,180.50 in early trade on Friday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,297.75 +260.11 ( +0.74%)

Nifty 50

10,673.45 +84.35 ( +0.80%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,119.90 -10.95 -0.51
Mahindra CIE 254.70 +9.35 +3.81
Tech Mahindra 649.00 -15.25 -2.30
Reliance 972.70 +27.75 +2.94
Tata Steel 564.55 +16.10 +2.94
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,623.45 +19.30 +1.20
IDBI Bank 54.00 +4.10 +8.22
Tata Steel 564.70 +16.65 +3.04
ICICI Bank 273.75 +2.60 +0.96
Reliance 971.55 +26.85 +2.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 229.30 +8.25 +3.73
Titan Company 865.50 +29.15 +3.49
GAIL 330.25 +10.70 +3.35
Tata Steel 564.70 +16.25 +2.96
Reliance 971.95 +27.00 +2.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 972.20 +27.50 +2.91
Tata Steel 564.55 +16.50 +3.01
Bajaj Auto 2,780.00 +61.80 +2.27
ONGC 157.25 +3.20 +2.08
Larsen 1,260.95 +24.95 +2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 648.90 -15.35 -2.31
Dr Reddys Labs 2,254.40 -41.35 -1.80
IndusInd Bank 1,943.05 -24.55 -1.25
M&M 898.00 -9.75 -1.07
HDFC Bank 2,119.45 -11.40 -0.53
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,944.65 -23.25 -1.18
M&M 898.65 -8.60 -0.95
HDFC Bank 2,120.05 -12.85 -0.60
Asian Paints 1,259.00 -8.45 -0.67
Axis Bank 503.25 -1.70 -0.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery