Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Recovers from Early Lows, Rises by 9 Paise to Reach at 71.72

The rupee for the first time in nine months breached the 72-mark against the US dollar in opening trade due to heavy losses in stock markets. The rupee opened lower at 71.93 and touched a low of 72.05 later.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Recovers from Early Lows, Rises by 9 Paise to Reach at 71.72
Representational Image (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee recovered from early low levels to trade higher by 9 paise at 71.72 against the US currency in late morning trade on Friday.

The rupee for the first time in nine months breached the 72-mark against the US dollar in opening trade due to heavy losses in stock markets. The rupee opened lower at 71.93 and touched a low of 72.05 later.

A recovery in equity markets on the buzz that the government may consider relaxation to FPIs from the super-rich tax helped the local currency cut losses.

The rupee recovered to a high of 71.67 in the late morning session before quoting at 71.72 to the US dollar, showing gains of 9 paise over the last close of 71.81.

The US dollar was trading firm against its global rivals. The US dollar index measuring its strength against global peers was up 0.16 percent.

International benchmark Brent Crude oil was also trading up by 18 cents at USD 60.10 per barrel in Singapore.

The BSE Sensex was trading down 32.88 points or 0.09 percent at 36,440.05. The broader NSE Nifty was marginally up by 8.55 points or 0.08 percent at 10,749.90.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,469.71 -3.22 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

10,760.50 +19.15 ( +0.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 58.35 3.64
Indiabulls Hsg 472.40 4.85
IndusInd Bank 1,314.00 -1.62
HDFC Bank 2,155.35 -0.86
ICICI Bank 394.35 -1.19
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 58.50 3.91
ICICI Bank 394.25 -1.23
Indiabulls Hsg 473.15 5.17
Bajaj Finance 3,156.15 1.23
Maruti Suzuki 6,128.00 -1.27
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 136.20 5.54
Zee Entertain 345.00 4.88
Indiabulls Hsg 472.40 4.85
UPL 541.50 4.53
Yes Bank 58.45 3.82
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 136.00 5.39
Yes Bank 58.45 3.82
Tata Steel 345.40 3.61
M&M 527.35 2.97
Sun Pharma 422.50 1.93
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 235.30 -1.98
IndusInd Bank 1,315.05 -1.54
Maruti Suzuki 6,128.80 -1.28
Kotak Mahindra 1,461.25 -1.15
ICICI Bank 393.50 -1.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 235.40 -1.96
IndusInd Bank 1,314.95 -1.55
Maruti Suzuki 6,127.00 -1.29
Kotak Mahindra 1,460.90 -1.11
ICICI Bank 394.25 -1.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram