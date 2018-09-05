GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rupee Recovers from Life-Time Low, Up 20 Paise Against US Dollar

The domestic currency had lost 37 paise to end at a fresh lifetime low of 71.58 against the resurgent dollar Tuesday as persistent trade worries and macro concerns continued to proliferate.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2018, 9:34 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Mumbai The rupee recovered from its all-time low of 71.58 and strengthened by 20 paise to 71.38 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank foreign exchange market Wednesday on fresh foreign capital inflows.

A positive start of local equity market also supported the rupee, dealers said.

However, the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas as the lingering threat of a major escalation in the trade conflict between the US and China, capped the gains of the domestic unit.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 32.64 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 76.85 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 38,234.77 points in early trade.
