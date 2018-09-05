English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Recovers from Life-Time Low, Up 20 Paise Against US Dollar
The domestic currency had lost 37 paise to end at a fresh lifetime low of 71.58 against the resurgent dollar Tuesday as persistent trade worries and macro concerns continued to proliferate.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Mumbai The rupee recovered from its all-time low of 71.58 and strengthened by 20 paise to 71.38 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank foreign exchange market Wednesday on fresh foreign capital inflows.
A positive start of local equity market also supported the rupee, dealers said.
However, the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas as the lingering threat of a major escalation in the trade conflict between the US and China, capped the gains of the domestic unit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 32.64 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 76.85 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 38,234.77 points in early trade.
