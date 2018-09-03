English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Rupee Recovers From Record Low, Up 23 Paise Against US Dollar
Forex dealers said besides fresh selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail)
Mumbai: The rupee recovered from all-time low of 71 and strengthened by 23 paise to 70.77 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange market Monday amid robust growth data for the April-June quarter of current fiscal.
Official data released after market hours on Friday showed India's economy grew at a two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 on strong performance of manufacturing and agriculture sectors, increasing its lead over China to remain the world's fastest growing major economy.
However, the a positive dollar against other currencies overseas, on escalating global trade tensions, capped the gains.
On Friday, the rupee had plunged by 26 pise, or 0.37 per cent, to a record low of 71 against the US currency due to worsening macroeconomic factors and heavy month-end dollar demand from importers.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 289.28 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 38,934.35 points in early trade Monday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,234.15
|-7.50
|-0.60
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,975.00
|-121.40
|-1.33
|Wipro
|311.50
|+10.25
|+3.40
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,611.50
|+119.50
|+4.80
|Yes Bank
|342.65
|-0.85
|-0.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,235.25
|-5.70
|-0.46
|Infosys
|1,447.05
|+7.05
|+0.49
|Zee Entertain
|502.50
|+3.60
|+0.72
|Syngene Intl
|608.00
|+13.25
|+2.23
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,975.05
|-122.20
|-1.34
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,611.50
|+119.50
|+4.80
|Wipro
|311.60
|+10.35
|+3.44
|Eicher Motors
|28,960.15
|+900.40
|+3.21
|Titan Company
|917.05
|+25.15
|+2.82
|Sun Pharma
|668.00
|+15.15
|+2.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|312.35
|+10.70
|+3.55
|Sun Pharma
|667.75
|+15.55
|+2.38
|Adani Ports
|390.35
|+7.00
|+1.83
|Vedanta
|229.30
|+2.10
|+0.92
|Tata Steel
|608.00
|+6.35
|+1.06
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,771.65
|-84.95
|-2.97
|HUL
|1,733.15
|-46.95
|-2.64
|Power Grid Corp
|197.50
|-4.00
|-1.99
|Axis Bank
|637.80
|-11.45
|-1.76
|UltraTechCement
|4,409.15
|-66.35
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,737.00
|-43.60
|-2.45
|Axis Bank
|637.60
|-11.60
|-1.79
|Power Grid Corp
|197.20
|-3.40
|-1.69
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,975.10
|-122.15
|-1.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,268.60
|-16.75
|-1.30
