Rupee Rises 10 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade

On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 65.01 against the US currency which suffered losses in global markets on intensifying trade war worries.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
Rupee Rises 10 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade
File Photo.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 10 paise to 64.91 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market on Monday on sustained selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid foreign capital inflows.

Dealers said dollar's weakness against a basket of currencies supported the domestic unit.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 65.01 against the US currency which suffered losses in global markets on intensifying trade war worries.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fall by 60.10 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 32,536.44 in opening trade on Monday.

According to the provisional exchange data, foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 1,628.19 crore on a net basis on Friday.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
