GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 10 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex climbed 181.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to quote a fresh life-time high of 38,875.86 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty too scale a new peak of 11,751.20 by surging 59.25 points.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2018, 9:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 10 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Photo(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee firmed up by 10 paise to 70.06 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Forex market on Tuesday on selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid fresh foreign funds inflow.

Besides, the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas gave the rupee strength, dealers said.

They said a record opening of the domestic equity markets, too kept the rupee firm.

On Monday, the rupee had retreated sharply to hit a record closing low of 70.16 against the dollar, plunging by 25 paise despite a huge rally in equities and easing worries over near-term monetary policy tightening by the US Fed.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex climbed 181.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to quote a fresh life-time high of 38,875.86 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty too scale a new peak of 11,751.20 by surging 59.25 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 252.52 crore, while domestic institution investors (DIIs) accumulated shares to the tune of Rs 1,117.24 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,858.39 +164.28 ( +0.42%)

Nifty 50

11,739.45 +47.50 ( +0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 287.15 +4.90 +1.74
Yes Bank 373.70 -9.30 -2.43
Reliance 1,306.10 +14.60 +1.13
ICICI Bank 338.80 -1.10 -0.32
Maruti Suzuki 9,390.80 +145.55 +1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,355.10 -1.05 -0.08
Jet Airways 287.00 +5.20 +1.85
Adani Trans 228.00 +24.85 +12.23
Ramco Cements 692.00 +17.25 +2.56
Maruti Suzuki 9,387.45 +138.10 +1.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 230.80 +5.30 +2.35
Hindalco 235.65 +5.40 +2.35
Maruti Suzuki 9,392.00 +146.75 +1.59
NTPC 169.30 +3.15 +1.90
Kotak Mahindra 1,293.10 +18.20 +1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 230.80 +5.35 +2.37
NTPC 169.25 +3.15 +1.90
Maruti Suzuki 9,381.95 +132.60 +1.43
Kotak Mahindra 1,293.55 +19.10 +1.50
Infosys 1,430.80 +15.90 +1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 373.65 -9.35 -2.44
Titan Company 877.00 -13.90 -1.56
Bharti Infratel 283.55 -4.50 -1.56
Hero Motocorp 3,199.60 -24.15 -0.75
HUL 1,779.00 -13.30 -0.74
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 373.80 -9.30 -2.43
Hero Motocorp 3,201.50 -22.35 -0.69
Axis Bank 646.70 -3.35 -0.52
HUL 1,779.55 -12.10 -0.68
Bajaj Auto 2,684.40 -17.10 -0.63
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 13
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 41
Loading...