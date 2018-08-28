English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Rises 10 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex climbed 181.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to quote a fresh life-time high of 38,875.86 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty too scale a new peak of 11,751.20 by surging 59.25 points.
Representative Photo(Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee firmed up by 10 paise to 70.06 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Forex market on Tuesday on selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid fresh foreign funds inflow.
Besides, the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas gave the rupee strength, dealers said.
They said a record opening of the domestic equity markets, too kept the rupee firm.
On Monday, the rupee had retreated sharply to hit a record closing low of 70.16 against the dollar, plunging by 25 paise despite a huge rally in equities and easing worries over near-term monetary policy tightening by the US Fed.
Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex climbed 181.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to quote a fresh life-time high of 38,875.86 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty too scale a new peak of 11,751.20 by surging 59.25 points.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 252.52 crore, while domestic institution investors (DIIs) accumulated shares to the tune of Rs 1,117.24 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|287.15
|+4.90
|+1.74
|Yes Bank
|373.70
|-9.30
|-2.43
|Reliance
|1,306.10
|+14.60
|+1.13
|ICICI Bank
|338.80
|-1.10
|-0.32
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,390.80
|+145.55
|+1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,355.10
|-1.05
|-0.08
|Jet Airways
|287.00
|+5.20
|+1.85
|Adani Trans
|228.00
|+24.85
|+12.23
|Ramco Cements
|692.00
|+17.25
|+2.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,387.45
|+138.10
|+1.49
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|230.80
|+5.30
|+2.35
|Hindalco
|235.65
|+5.40
|+2.35
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,392.00
|+146.75
|+1.59
|NTPC
|169.30
|+3.15
|+1.90
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,293.10
|+18.20
|+1.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|230.80
|+5.35
|+2.37
|NTPC
|169.25
|+3.15
|+1.90
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,381.95
|+132.60
|+1.43
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,293.55
|+19.10
|+1.50
|Infosys
|1,430.80
|+15.90
|+1.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|373.65
|-9.35
|-2.44
|Titan Company
|877.00
|-13.90
|-1.56
|Bharti Infratel
|283.55
|-4.50
|-1.56
|Hero Motocorp
|3,199.60
|-24.15
|-0.75
|HUL
|1,779.00
|-13.30
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|373.80
|-9.30
|-2.43
|Hero Motocorp
|3,201.50
|-22.35
|-0.69
|Axis Bank
|646.70
|-3.35
|-0.52
|HUL
|1,779.55
|-12.10
|-0.68
|Bajaj Auto
|2,684.40
|-17.10
|-0.63
