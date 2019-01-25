English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises 10 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity market supported the rupee.
Image for representation:
Mumbai: Continuing its upward journey for a third straight day, the rupee strengthened by another 10 paise to 70.97 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market on Friday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
Dealers said dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity market supported the rupee.
On Thursday, the rupee had gained 26 paise to end at 71.07 against the US dollar as gains in domestic equities bolstered forex market sentiments.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied by 253.42 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 36,448.52 in opening trade Friday.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 94.45 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 389.96 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.70
|5.25
|Reliance
|1,257.35
|0.79
|ICICI Bank
|359.95
|-1.33
|Biocon
|664.90
|-0.78
|Dewan Housing
|217.65
|4.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.45
|5.89
|ICICI Bank
|359.85
|-1.41
|Graphite India
|580.95
|-7.00
|Dewan Housing
|217.35
|5.25
|HEG
|2,810.00
|-6.49
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results