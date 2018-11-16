English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises 10 Paise Against US Dollar to 71.87
Besides, weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas, increased foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, traders said.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee firmed 10 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar Friday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.
Besides, weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas, increased foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, traders said.
Foreign funds bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore Thursday, as per provisional data.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.94, and advanced 10 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar.
The rupee had vaulted 34 paise to close at a two-month high of 71.97 against the US dollar Thursday on robust foreign fund inflows amid low crude oil prices.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 96.29 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 35,356.83 in early session Friday.
Besides, weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas, increased foreign fund inflows and a higher opening of domestic equities supported the rupee, traders said.
Foreign funds bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore Thursday, as per provisional data.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.94, and advanced 10 paise to 71.87 against the US dollar.
The rupee had vaulted 34 paise to close at a two-month high of 71.97 against the US dollar Thursday on robust foreign fund inflows amid low crude oil prices.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 96.29 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 35,356.83 in early session Friday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|346.50
|7.98
|Yes Bank
|191.00
|-7.21
|Reliance
|1,127.40
|2.79
|ICICI Bank
|367.55
|-0.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|766.20
|-4.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|346.85
|8.07
|Mindtree
|838.20
|-0.05
|Yes Bank
|191.30
|-7.14
|HDFC
|1,887.55
|1.91
|Info Edge
|1,370.00
|-0.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|332.75
|9.31
|HCL Tech
|1,022.20
|3.38
|Eicher Motors
|24,735.00
|3.30
|Grasim
|831.90
|2.87
|Reliance
|1,127.40
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|333.60
|9.81
|Reliance
|1,127.50
|2.79
|HDFC
|1,887.55
|1.91
|SBI
|290.30
|1.75
|Hero Motocorp
|2,954.55
|1.28
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|191.00
|-7.21
|Indiabulls Hsg
|766.20
|-4.80
|JSW Steel
|335.10
|-2.76
|Tata Steel
|574.10
|-2.59
|IOC
|143.35
|-2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|191.30
|-7.14
|Tata Steel
|574.10
|-2.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,332.05
|-2.02
|ONGC
|156.55
|-1.48
|Axis Bank
|618.30
|-1.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
- Bangladesh Look Up to Friendly Neighbour India for Boxing Inspiration
- PUBG Arrives on PlayStation 4 on December 7; Have You Pre-Ordered The Game Yet?
- On National Press Day, Here's a Reminder: India isn't Quite 'Free' for Journalists
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...