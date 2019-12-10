Rupee Rises 10 Paise to Rs 70.94 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.98, then gathered momentum and touched 70.94 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 70.94 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as easing crude prices and sustained foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.98, then gathered momentum and touched 70.94 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.04 against the US dollar. Forex traders said investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks.
Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 60.61 points lower at 40,426.82 and Nifty down 15.45 points at 11,922.05.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02 per cent to 97.62.
Market participants, said foreign fund inflows supported the local currency and took it past 71-level.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 459.22 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.17 per cent to trade at USD 64.14 per barrel. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.65 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|55.15
|-1.96
|SBI
|319.80
|0.98
|Indiabulls Hsg
|264.90
|2.30
|TCS
|2,035.30
|-1.22
|HDFC AMC
|2,927.10
|-1.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Thermax
|1,006.55
|2.57
|Yes Bank
|55.20
|-1.78
|HDFC AMC
|2,926.00
|-1.96
|Indiabulls Hsg
|264.50
|2.12
|SBI
|319.75
|0.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|432.05
|1.18
|Cipla
|454.35
|1.44
|Grasim
|775.75
|1.23
|UPL
|570.50
|1.23
|ONGC
|127.90
|1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|432.20
|1.22
|ONGC
|127.95
|1.27
|HUL
|2,029.00
|0.95
|SBI
|319.20
|0.77
|HDFC Bank
|1,249.00
|0.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|276.25
|-2.78
|Yes Bank
|55.15
|-1.96
|Bharti Infratel
|255.90
|-1.73
|GAIL
|114.60
|-1.38
|Tech Mahindra
|741.20
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|55.20
|-1.78
|TML-D
|65.35
|-1.73
|Tech Mahindra
|740.85
|-1.29
|TCS
|2,035.60
|-1.22
|IndusInd Bank
|1,433.50
|-1.13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- 'Most Famous Refugee Family': Church Nativity Scene Shows Jesus, Mary & Joseph as Caged Immigrants
- Sanjay Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture on His 21st Wedding Anniversary with Maheep
- Ramya Krishnan on Comparisons Between Queen and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi: Our Show will Release First
- Walmart Apologises for Putting up Christmas Sweaters Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine