English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises 12 Paise to 69.71 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The rupee opened strong at 69.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.71 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 12 paise against the greenback.
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 69.71 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities and weakening of the greenback in overseas markets.
The rupee opened strong at 69.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.71 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 12 paise against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 69.83 against the US dollar.
Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.
However, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.
Foreign funds pulled out Rs 304.27 crore in the capital markets on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 161.18 points, or 0.41 per cent to quote at 39,663.23 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,903.90, up 42.80 points, or 0.36 per cent.
Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 69.62 per barrel higher by 0.24 per cent.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 98.12.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term, as suspense mounted on who will get the Big Four berths--Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs.
The rupee opened strong at 69.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.71 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 12 paise against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 69.83 against the US dollar.
Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.
However, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.
Foreign funds pulled out Rs 304.27 crore in the capital markets on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 161.18 points, or 0.41 per cent to quote at 39,663.23 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,903.90, up 42.80 points, or 0.36 per cent.
Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 69.62 per barrel higher by 0.24 per cent.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 98.12.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term, as suspense mounted on who will get the Big Four berths--Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,136.70
|1.38
|Yes Bank
|155.10
|2.24
|Reliance
|1,326.95
|1.06
|SBI
|351.85
|0.92
|United Spirits
|536.20
|0.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jubilant Life
|509.50
|1.68
|NTPC
|133.05
|1.68
|Yes Bank
|154.95
|2.14
|PC Jeweller
|83.80
|-12.53
|Magma Fincorp
|132.10
|-1.05
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|155.10
|2.24
|Bharti Airtel
|345.30
|1.92
|NTPC
|133.15
|1.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|790.65
|1.65
|Asian Paints
|1,379.80
|1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|154.95
|2.14
|Bharti Airtel
|345.30
|1.95
|NTPC
|133.05
|1.68
|TCS
|2,137.20
|1.52
|Asian Paints
|1,378.80
|1.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|20,079.85
|-1.68
|M&M
|660.55
|-1.73
|Adani Ports
|402.75
|-0.93
|Sun Pharma
|419.60
|-0.99
|ONGC
|170.15
|-0.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|661.05
|-1.67
|ONGC
|170.20
|-0.79
|Sun Pharma
|419.70
|-0.74
|Tata Steel
|491.35
|-0.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,713.10
|-0.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results