Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 12 Paise to 69.71 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee opened strong at 69.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.71 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 12 paise against the greenback.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 12 Paise to 69.71 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 69.71 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities and weakening of the greenback in overseas markets.

The rupee opened strong at 69.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.71 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 12 paise against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 69.83 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.

However, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 304.27 crore in the capital markets on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 161.18 points, or 0.41 per cent to quote at 39,663.23 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,903.90, up 42.80 points, or 0.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 69.62 per barrel higher by 0.24 per cent.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 98.12.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term, as suspense mounted on who will get the Big Four berths--Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,735.67 +233.62 ( +0.59%)

NIFTY 50

11,921.15 +60.05 ( +0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,136.70 1.38
Yes Bank 155.10 2.24
Reliance 1,326.95 1.06
SBI 351.85 0.92
United Spirits 536.20 0.19
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jubilant Life 509.50 1.68
NTPC 133.05 1.68
Yes Bank 154.95 2.14
PC Jeweller 83.80 -12.53
Magma Fincorp 132.10 -1.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 155.10 2.24
Bharti Airtel 345.30 1.92
NTPC 133.15 1.72
Indiabulls Hsg 790.65 1.65
Asian Paints 1,379.80 1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 154.95 2.14
Bharti Airtel 345.30 1.95
NTPC 133.05 1.68
TCS 2,137.20 1.52
Asian Paints 1,378.80 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 20,079.85 -1.68
M&M 660.55 -1.73
Adani Ports 402.75 -0.93
Sun Pharma 419.60 -0.99
ONGC 170.15 -0.82
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 661.05 -1.67
ONGC 170.20 -0.79
Sun Pharma 419.70 -0.74
Tata Steel 491.35 -0.40
Hero Motocorp 2,713.10 -0.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram