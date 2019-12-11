Rupee Rises 12 Paise to Rs 70.80 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.87, then gathered momentum and touched a high of 70.80 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 70.80 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as positive opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices strengthened investor sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.87, then gathered momentum and touched a high of 70.80 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.92 against the US dollar. The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.83 against the dollar at 0933 hrs.
Forex traders said investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks. According to a media report, US and Chinese officials are working on a deal to postpone tariffs set to hit Chinese imports from December 15.
Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 70.18 points higher at 40,310.06 and Nifty higher by 13.50 points at 11,870.30.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.10 per cent to 97.50.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 366.79 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.68 per cent to trade at USD 63.90 per barrel. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.71 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.90
|-15.13
|SBI
|312.55
|-0.27
|TCS
|2,033.75
|1.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|264.00
|-2.11
|Reliance
|1,555.50
|-0.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.90
|-15.13
|Reliance
|1,555.50
|-0.43
|HDFC
|2,301.45
|0.29
|Indiabulls Hsg
|264.00
|-1.88
|TCS
|2,034.50
|1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|116.50
|4.91
|NTPC
|112.75
|2.50
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,051.00
|1.39
|Tech Mahindra
|754.95
|1.34
|Asian Paints
|1,734.75
|1.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|112.75
|2.55
|Tech Mahindra
|755.20
|1.34
|Asian Paints
|1,735.85
|1.31
|Bajaj Finance
|4,029.35
|1.05
|TCS
|2,034.50
|1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.75
|-15.43
|Hero Motocorp
|2,282.45
|-2.04
|BPCL
|480.00
|-1.30
|Hindalco
|196.60
|-1.26
|Larsen
|1,263.00
|-1.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.90
|-15.13
|Hero Motocorp
|2,283.55
|-2.01
|TML-D
|64.15
|-1.91
|Larsen
|1,263.20
|-1.24
|HUL
|2,004.00
|-1.04
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'They' Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year As The World Becomes More LGBTQ Friendly
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wish Each Other Happy Anniversary
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- Sara Ali Khan Almost Trips Dancing to Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan Comes to Rescue
- Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'