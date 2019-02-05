English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Rupee Rises 13 Paise to 71.67 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Forex traders said, sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices restricted the rupee up move.
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 71.67 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities and weakening of the greenback in overseas markets.
Forex dealers said investors were cautious ahead RBI's Monetary Policy Committee outcome scheduled for February 7. However, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.
The rupee opened strong at 71.72 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 71.67 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of the 13 paise against the greenback.
On Monday, the rupee had plunged by 55 paise to close at 71.80 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said, sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices restricted the rupee up move.
Foreign funds pulled out Rs 112.13 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 65.22 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading higher at 62.79 per barrel higher by 0.45 per cent.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 29.40 points, or 0.08 per cent to quote at 36,612.14 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,920.75, up 8.50 points, or 0.08 per cent.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Forex dealers said investors were cautious ahead RBI's Monetary Policy Committee outcome scheduled for February 7. However, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.
The rupee opened strong at 71.72 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 71.67 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of the 13 paise against the greenback.
On Monday, the rupee had plunged by 55 paise to close at 71.80 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said, sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices restricted the rupee up move.
Foreign funds pulled out Rs 112.13 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 65.22 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading higher at 62.79 per barrel higher by 0.45 per cent.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 29.40 points, or 0.08 per cent to quote at 36,612.14 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,920.75, up 8.50 points, or 0.08 per cent.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,285.65
|-0.41
|Jubilant Food
|1,328.40
|-4.88
|Titan Company
|1,053.00
|2.66
|Yes Bank
|181.90
|1.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|646.50
|-0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|KEC Intl
|251.50
|2.65
|Dewan Housing
|118.55
|2.11
|Yes Bank
|182.00
|1.17
|Reliance
|1,286.25
|-0.38
|Rel Capital
|148.90
|-1.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,816.75
|2.98
|Zee Entertain
|357.70
|2.86
|Titan Company
|1,053.00
|2.66
|M&M
|689.00
|2.16
|Bajaj Auto
|2,689.00
|1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|689.45
|2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,531.00
|2.03
|Hero Motocorp
|2,828.00
|1.67
|Bajaj Finance
|2,637.00
|1.66
|Bajaj Auto
|2,688.50
|1.60
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|175.80
|-2.47
|Coal India
|218.50
|-1.62
|Bharti Infratel
|290.50
|-1.54
|ICICI Bank
|350.20
|-1.23
|Tata Steel
|470.70
|-1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|175.90
|-2.44
|Coal India
|218.50
|-1.60
|ICICI Bank
|350.00
|-1.30
|Tata Steel
|470.60
|-1.09
|Infosys
|749.95
|-0.75
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- Swiggy Acquires AI Start-up Kint.io, as Competition With Zomato And Uber Eats Heats up
- EXCLUSIVE | Legend Murali Not Hopeful of Future After Australia Walloping
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results