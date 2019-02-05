LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 13 Paise to 71.67 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex traders said, sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices restricted the rupee up move.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Rupee Rises 13 Paise to 71.67 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 71.67 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities and weakening of the greenback in overseas markets.

Forex dealers said investors were cautious ahead RBI's Monetary Policy Committee outcome scheduled for February 7. However, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.

The rupee opened strong at 71.72 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 71.67 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of the 13 paise against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had plunged by 55 paise to close at 71.80 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said, sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices restricted the rupee up move.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 112.13 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 65.22 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading higher at 62.79 per barrel higher by 0.45 per cent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 29.40 points, or 0.08 per cent to quote at 36,612.14 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,920.75, up 8.50 points, or 0.08 per cent.


S&P BSE SENSEX

36,574.72 -8.02 ( -0.02%)

NIFTY 50

10,913.15 +0.90 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,285.65 -0.41
Jubilant Food 1,328.40 -4.88
Titan Company 1,053.00 2.66
Yes Bank 181.90 1.17
Indiabulls Hsg 646.50 -0.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
KEC Intl 251.50 2.65
Dewan Housing 118.55 2.11
Yes Bank 182.00 1.17
Reliance 1,286.25 -0.38
Rel Capital 148.90 -1.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,816.75 2.98
Zee Entertain 357.70 2.86
Titan Company 1,053.00 2.66
M&M 689.00 2.16
Bajaj Auto 2,689.00 1.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 689.45 2.25
IndusInd Bank 1,531.00 2.03
Hero Motocorp 2,828.00 1.67
Bajaj Finance 2,637.00 1.66
Bajaj Auto 2,688.50 1.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 175.80 -2.47
Coal India 218.50 -1.62
Bharti Infratel 290.50 -1.54
ICICI Bank 350.20 -1.23
Tata Steel 470.70 -1.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 175.90 -2.44
Coal India 218.50 -1.60
ICICI Bank 350.00 -1.30
Tata Steel 470.60 -1.09
Infosys 749.95 -0.75
See all Top Losers »

