English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises 15 Paise to 68.81 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equity market, supported the local unit.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 68.81 against the US dollar in opening trade Tuesday on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters. The weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equity market, supported the local unit, a currency dealer said.
At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 68.88 and strengthened further to 68.81 against the US dollar, higher by 15 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee ended almost flat at 68.96 per US dollar as participants preferred to wait on the sidelines to see the outcome of RBI's first-ever rupee-dollar swap auction.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.09 per cent up at USD 67.27 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 77.38 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 37,886.29 in early trade Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth a net Rs 150.40 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 68.88 and strengthened further to 68.81 against the US dollar, higher by 15 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee ended almost flat at 68.96 per US dollar as participants preferred to wait on the sidelines to see the outcome of RBI's first-ever rupee-dollar swap auction.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.09 per cent up at USD 67.27 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 77.38 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 37,886.29 in early trade Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth a net Rs 150.40 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|271.75
|6.95
|Reliance
|1,346.70
|1.68
|DLF
|201.00
|6.21
|Indiabulls Hsg
|730.50
|2.40
|Interglobe Avi
|1,389.00
|0.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|271.95
|6.86
|SpiceJet
|92.25
|-3.86
|Reliance
|1,347.00
|1.64
|DLF
|200.65
|5.94
|Yes Bank
|250.05
|1.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|730.65
|2.43
|Vedanta
|171.30
|1.81
|Reliance
|1,346.70
|1.68
|IOC
|166.90
|1.55
|ICICI Bank
|390.30
|1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|171.35
|1.84
|ICICI Bank
|390.50
|1.83
|Reliance
|1,347.00
|1.64
|SBI
|297.95
|1.41
|Coal India
|240.00
|1.35
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|773.10
|-2.09
|Infosys
|722.85
|-1.69
|UPL
|899.60
|-1.44
|TCS
|1,963.60
|-1.04
|Wipro
|253.75
|-1.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|723.20
|-1.71
|TCS
|1,963.35
|-1.19
|Power Grid Corp
|200.05
|-0.92
|ITC
|293.85
|-0.46
|Bajaj Auto
|2,945.40
|-0.43
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poem Penned by Narendra Modi to be Used in Web Series on His Life
- Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched at Rs 56,667
- Apple Betting Big on TV+ With Big Name Original Content, And The Refreshed TV App is Just One Link
- IPL 2019 | It was Pretty Instinctive: Ashwin on Buttler Run Out
- Avengers Endgame: AR Rahman Creates India's Marvel Anthem
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results