SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 15 Paise to 69.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee opened at 69.48 at the interbank forex market, then gained further ground and touched a high of 69.45. The local unit, however, pared some gains and was quoted at 69.52 against the American currency at 0953 hrs, displaying gains of 8 paise over its last close.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 15 Paise to 69.45 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to 69.45 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, driven by weakening of the greenback in overseas markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The rupee opened at 69.48 at the interbank forex market, then gained further ground and touched a high of 69.45. The local unit, however, pared some gains and was quoted at 69.52 against the American currency at 0953 hrs, displaying gains of 8 paise over its last close.

On Tuesday the rupee had settled at 69.60 against the US dollar.

Currency market was shut on Wednesday on account of "Mahavir Jayanti".

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters, fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,038.58 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.01 per cent to USD 71.61 per barrel.

The benchmark BSE Sensex extended its record run by rising over 200 points in early trade Thursday.

After hitting a lifetime high (intra-day) of 39,487.45, the 30-share index was trading 136.38 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 39,412.02. The NSE Nifty too soared to another record high of 11,856 in early session.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,204.90 -70.74 ( -0.18%)

NIFTY 50

11,764.50 -22.65 ( -0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.60 -0.24
Reliance 1,377.85 2.54
Interglobe Avi 1,599.75 1.13
Tata Motors 237.65 3.10
Wipro 285.55 1.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 140.30 5.73
PC Jeweller 145.90 -0.07
Maruti Suzuki 7,464.95 0.01
Reliance 1,377.00 2.36
Wipro 285.70 1.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 237.65 3.10
Reliance 1,377.90 2.54
Wipro 285.55 1.66
BPCL 362.00 1.26
Tech Mahindra 806.95 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 237.65 3.08
Reliance 1,377.00 2.36
Asian Paints 1,465.80 0.68
Hero Motocorp 2,751.00 0.63
Axis Bank 774.00 0.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 802.20 -3.63
Yes Bank 257.15 -3.49
Vedanta 178.95 -3.24
Hindalco 208.55 -2.98
Bharti Infratel 305.20 -2.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 257.25 -3.45
Vedanta 178.95 -3.37
Bharti Airtel 340.25 -2.41
Tata Steel 542.65 -1.81
SBI 310.15 -1.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram