Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Rises 17 Paise to 71.67 Against USD in Early Trade Amid Strengthened Investor Sentiments

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 153.43 points higher at 36,797.85 and Nifty up 44.20 points at 10,892.10.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 17 Paise to 71.67 Against USD in Early Trade Amid Strengthened Investor Sentiments
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 17 paise to 71.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as gains in domestic equity market and resumption of US-China trade talks in October strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.87, then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.67, registering a rise of 17 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, rupee had settled for the day with gains of 28 paise at 71.84 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.73 against the dollar at 0949 hrs.

Forex traders said investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks in October.

China and the US have agreed to hold the next round of trade negotiations in Washington in early October to end the bruising trade war.

Besides, higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 153.43 points higher at 36,797.85 and Nifty up 44.20 points at 10,892.10.

Moreover, weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also dragged the rupee down. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.01 per cent to 98.40.

Market participants, however, said sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices weighed on local currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 561.17 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.25 per cent to trade at USD 61.10 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.59 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,903.58 +259.16 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

10,919.15 +71.25 ( +0.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,225.80 2.27
Indiabulls Hsg 432.25 -3.50
Tech Mahindra 721.70 3.77
HDFC 2,033.55 -0.52
Yes Bank 61.45 -0.81
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 432.05 -3.54
Reliance 1,225.10 2.24
Yes Bank 61.50 -0.65
Tata Motors 119.10 0.89
Maruti Suzuki 6,089.30 1.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 721.70 3.77
Axis Bank 667.75 2.79
Reliance 1,225.80 2.27
NTPC 126.15 2.19
Maruti Suzuki 6,092.00 2.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 668.00 2.89
Kotak Mahindra 1,435.95 1.88
NTPC 126.20 2.31
Power Grid Corp 202.05 1.35
IndusInd Bank 1,324.35 1.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 432.25 -3.50
Sun Pharma 419.80 -2.78
Wipro 250.90 -1.84
GAIL 130.05 -0.69
JSW Steel 214.60 -0.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 419.70 -2.84
Yes Bank 61.50 -0.65
HCL Tech 1,103.60 -0.68
TCS 2,201.75 -0.63
HUL 1,821.75 -0.42
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram