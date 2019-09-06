Rupee Rises 17 Paise to 71.67 Against USD in Early Trade Amid Strengthened Investor Sentiments
Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 153.43 points higher at 36,797.85 and Nifty up 44.20 points at 10,892.10.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 17 paise to 71.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as gains in domestic equity market and resumption of US-China trade talks in October strengthened investor sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.87, then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.67, registering a rise of 17 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, rupee had settled for the day with gains of 28 paise at 71.84 against the US dollar.
The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.73 against the dollar at 0949 hrs.
Forex traders said investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks in October.
China and the US have agreed to hold the next round of trade negotiations in Washington in early October to end the bruising trade war.
Besides, higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit.
Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 153.43 points higher at 36,797.85 and Nifty up 44.20 points at 10,892.10.
Moreover, weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also dragged the rupee down. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.01 per cent to 98.40.
Market participants, however, said sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices weighed on local currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 561.17 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.25 per cent to trade at USD 61.10 per barrel.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.59 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,225.80
|2.27
|Indiabulls Hsg
|432.25
|-3.50
|Tech Mahindra
|721.70
|3.77
|HDFC
|2,033.55
|-0.52
|Yes Bank
|61.45
|-0.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|432.05
|-3.54
|Reliance
|1,225.10
|2.24
|Yes Bank
|61.50
|-0.65
|Tata Motors
|119.10
|0.89
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,089.30
|1.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|721.70
|3.77
|Axis Bank
|667.75
|2.79
|Reliance
|1,225.80
|2.27
|NTPC
|126.15
|2.19
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,092.00
|2.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|668.00
|2.89
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,435.95
|1.88
|NTPC
|126.20
|2.31
|Power Grid Corp
|202.05
|1.35
|IndusInd Bank
|1,324.35
|1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|432.25
|-3.50
|Sun Pharma
|419.80
|-2.78
|Wipro
|250.90
|-1.84
|GAIL
|130.05
|-0.69
|JSW Steel
|214.60
|-0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|419.70
|-2.84
|Yes Bank
|61.50
|-0.65
|HCL Tech
|1,103.60
|-0.68
|TCS
|2,201.75
|-0.63
|HUL
|1,821.75
|-0.42
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kerala’s First Openly Married Gay Couple is Now Fighting for Right to Adopt
- Don't Ever Try Actor Vidyut Jammwal's #DesiWorkOut With a Full Gas Cylinder. It's Dangerous
- Wasn't Very Comfortable Doing Intimate Scenes in Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Divyanka Tripathi
- This Pakistani Pop Singer is Threatening PM Narendra Modi With Snakes and Alligators
- Old Video of Bikers Without Helmets Walking their Bikes Goes Viral After New Traffic Rules