Rupee Rises 20 Paise to 70.87 Against US Dollar in Early Trade Amid Easing Crude Prices
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.96, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.87, registering a rise of 20 paise over its previous close.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 20 paise to 70.87 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, as easing crude prices and optimism regarding US-China trade talks strengthened investor sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.96, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.87, registering a rise of 20 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, rupee had settled at 71.07 against the US dollar.
The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.03 against the dollar at 1008 hrs.
Forex traders said investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks.
Meanwhile, ahead of the next round of trade negotiations between the two giant economies, US President Donald Trump said China is facing their hardest time in decades in maintaining the economy and badly wants to have a trade deal with the US.
"China is having a hard time at this moment. And I think they'd like to make a deal very badly. And so we have a lot of things that are really exciting," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Moreover, weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also supported the rupee. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 98.99.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.17 per cent to trade at USD 58.22 per barrel.
Market participants, however, said sustained foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.
Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 83.99 points lower at 38,093.96 and Nifty down 41.10 points at 11,272.20.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 485.24 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.46 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,353.85
|2.20
|Bharti Airtel
|375.60
|4.51
|Indiabulls Hsg
|198.70
|-17.14
|Infosys
|788.05
|0.56
|SBI
|253.40
|-2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|198.90
|-17.23
|Reliance
|1,354.30
|2.15
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|4.57
|Yes Bank
|41.40
|-4.17
|Aurobindo Pharm
|456.00
|-3.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|375.60
|4.51
|Grasim
|687.90
|2.61
|Reliance
|1,353.85
|2.20
|HUL
|1,969.90
|1.12
|Infosys
|788.10
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|4.57
|Reliance
|1,354.30
|2.15
|HUL
|1,969.55
|1.14
|Infosys
|788.80
|0.61
|Asian Paints
|1,775.60
|0.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|41.40
|-4.28
|GAIL
|126.85
|-3.97
|Tata Motors
|116.55
|-3.60
|ICICI Bank
|423.10
|-3.11
|SBI
|253.40
|-2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|41.40
|-4.17
|Tata Motors
|116.55
|-3.56
|ICICI Bank
|423.20
|-3.07
|SBI
|253.30
|-2.91
|M&M
|560.00
|-2.79
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son