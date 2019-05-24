Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 21 Paise Against US dollar in Early Trade Post NDA's Poll Victory

The rupee opened on a strong note at 69.75 against the greenback at the interbank forex market.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 21 Paise Against US dollar in Early Trade Post NDA's Poll Victory
Representative Image (Reuters).
The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to 69.81 against the US dollar in opening trade Friday following the BJP's thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Strong FIIs inflows and higher domestic equity markets also buoyed sentiments for the rupee, forex dealers said.

However, rising crude prices and strengthening dollar restricted the gains of the domestic unit, they added.

The rupee opened on a strong note at 69.75 against the greenback at the interbank forex market. However, it surrendered initial gains to trade at 69.81 in early trade.

The rupee had settled 36 paise down at 70.02 against the US dollar in the previous session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to resounding victory for a second term in the office.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, buying shares worth 1,352.20 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE Sensex was trading 170.51 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 38,981.90. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 54.15 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 11,711.20.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02 per cent to 97.88.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, grew by 1.12 per cent to trade at USD 68.52 per barrel.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,921.71 +110.32 ( +0.28%)

NIFTY 50

11,689.30 +32.25 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 304.35 -7.69
Reliance 1,325.55 -0.63
Zee Entertain 376.80 4.54
SBI 347.55 1.56
Larsen 1,520.20 2.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 303.90 -7.29
Reliance 1,325.65 -0.76
SpiceJet 134.90 4.49
Yes Bank 140.80 0.72
Zee Entertain 376.45 4.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 376.80 4.54
Larsen 1,520.20 2.99
Hero Motocorp 2,795.30 1.89
M&M 650.25 1.68
Bharti Airtel 344.00 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,519.25 2.95
Hero Motocorp 2,793.55 1.97
Bharti Airtel 344.05 1.67
M&M 650.00 1.64
SBI 347.30 1.46
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 169.80 -2.50
Titan Company 1,202.60 -1.45
HUL 1,733.05 -1.19
Tech Mahindra 735.15 -1.10
NTPC 128.80 -0.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 170.05 -2.30
HUL 1,733.90 -0.97
Reliance 1,325.65 -0.76
HCL Tech 1,057.55 -0.85
NTPC 128.90 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram