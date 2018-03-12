English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises 23 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade
On Friday, the rupee had lost 3 paise to end at 65.17 against the US dollar.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 23 paise to 64.94 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market on Monday on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid foreign capital inflows.
Dealers said dollar's weakness against a basket of currencies despite strong US jobs report data and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 301.55 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 33,608.69 in opening trade on Monday.
According to the provisional exchange data, foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 550.36 crore on net basis on Friday.
