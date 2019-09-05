Rupee Rises 27 Paise to 71.85 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Forex traders said rupee was supported by higher opening in domestic equities, which opened on a positive note with Sensex trading 119.07 points higher at 36,843.81 and Nifty up 40.95 points at 10,885.60.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 27 paise to 71.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as gains in domestic equity market enthused investors.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.87, then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.85, registering a rise of 27 paise over its previous close.
Rupee had settled at 72.12 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.93 against the dollar at 0955 hrs.
Forex traders said higher opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.
Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 119.07 points higher at 36,843.81 and Nifty up 40.95 points at 10,885.60.
Market participants, however, said sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices weighed on local currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 1,738.49 crore on Wednesay, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.07 per cent to trade at $60.74 per barrel.
Moreover, strengthening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also dragged the rupee down.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 98.48.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.58 per cent in morning trade.
Meanwhile, on the global front, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that China has taken advantage of the US and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Trump said China will make a deal, if they want. "If they don't want to make a deal, that's fine.But I can tell you: They're having one of the worst -- I guess, the worst on record, and they want to make a deal. And if I were them, I'd want to make a deal, too. But we'll see what happens," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,207.25
|0.51
|HDFC Bank
|2,265.10
|0.77
|Yes Bank
|60.10
|1.09
|ICICI Bank
|391.80
|-1.43
|HDFC
|2,065.55
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lakshmi Vilas
|39.45
|0.25
|Yes Bank
|60.00
|0.93
|Petronet LNG
|264.10
|-0.53
|Reliance
|1,207.00
|0.45
|Indiabulls Hsg
|464.40
|1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|126.05
|5.92
|Coal India
|192.45
|5.65
|BPCL
|380.55
|4.68
|NTPC
|123.30
|3.22
|Tata Motors
|114.25
|4.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|125.90
|5.75
|Coal India
|192.55
|5.74
|NTPC
|123.35
|3.26
|Tata Motors
|114.05
|4.16
|Tata Steel
|348.65
|2.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,066.05
|-1.62
|ICICI Bank
|391.80
|-1.43
|HUL
|1,823.55
|-1.25
|HCL Tech
|1,115.65
|-0.89
|Asian Paints
|1,524.35
|-0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,065.75
|-1.62
|ICICI Bank
|392.00
|-1.38
|HUL
|1,821.70
|-1.38
|HCL Tech
|1,115.20
|-0.89
|Bharti Airtel
|343.85
|-0.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Confirms Newbie Lakshya Will Join Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2
- Android 10: Forget Dark Mode, the New Emojis are the Real Deal
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Celebrates Hobbs And Shaw Beating Avengers Endgame Box Office Record
- India Take on Oman in their First Match of 2022 FIFA Word Cup Qualifiers
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary