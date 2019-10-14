Rupee Rises 28 Paise to 70.74 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.83, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.74, registering a rise of 28 paise over its previous close.
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 28 paise to 70.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as gains in domestic equity market and positive developments on the US-China trade talks front strengthened investor sentiments.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.83, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.74, registering a rise of 28 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.02 against the US dollar.
The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.81 against the dollar at 0959 hrs.
President Donald Trump on Friday had said that the United States has reached a "very substantial" Phase 1 trade deal with China.
"We've come to a very substantial Phase 1 deal," Trump told reporters at the White House following his meeting with the visiting Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.
However, the announcement came with a rider that the agreement was still to be put on to the paper, which will take somewhere between three to five weeks.
Besides, higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit.
Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 120.08 points higher at 38,247.16 and Nifty up 47.70 points at 11,352.75.
Market participants, said foreign fund inflows and easing crude prices supported the local currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 749.74 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.46 per cent to trade at $60.23 per barrel.
However, strengthening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas weighed on the rupee. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.09 per cent to 98.38.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.49 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|685.25
|114.14
|Infosys
|791.55
|-2.85
|Indiabulls Hsg
|202.75
|-3.41
|Tata Motors
|126.80
|4.53
|Yes Bank
|39.15
|-1.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|686.90
|114.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|202.40
|-3.60
|CRISIL
|1,295.60
|-0.09
|Yes Bank
|39.20
|-1.01
|RBL Bank
|267.80
|0.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|126.80
|4.53
|Tata Steel
|351.10
|3.57
|Vedanta
|151.15
|2.79
|JSW Steel
|223.50
|2.88
|Sun Pharma
|394.35
|2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|126.80
|4.49
|Tata Steel
|351.10
|3.45
|Vedanta
|151.15
|2.86
|Sun Pharma
|394.05
|2.01
|ONGC
|131.65
|1.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|791.55
|-2.85
|UPL
|580.55
|-1.58
|Cipla
|434.50
|-1.55
|Yes Bank
|39.15
|-1.14
|Bajaj Finance
|3,932.55
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|791.70
|-2.94
|Bajaj Finance
|3,932.45
|-1.09
|Yes Bank
|39.20
|-1.01
|Power Grid Corp
|200.20
|-0.40
|Coal India
|188.85
|-0.11
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Will Never Make Music with Nick Jonas
- Karan Johar Addresses Whether Kareena, Alia Getting Paid Equally to Their Male Co-actors in Takht
- 'Such a Cute Ma Sita': People Can't Get Enough of Little Girl Dancing to Drum Beats
- Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious