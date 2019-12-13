Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Rises 33 Paise to 70.50 Against US Dollar in Early Trade Amid Positive Global Cues

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.54, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.50, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Rises 33 Paise to 70.50 Against US Dollar in Early Trade Amid Positive Global Cues
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 33 paise to 70.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as gains in domestic equity market and positive developments on the US-China trade talk front strengthened investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the news that the US and China are very close to reaching a trade deal supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.54, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.50, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.83 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.53 against the dollar at 0937 hrs.

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that the United States is "VERY close" to a trade deal with China, days before new tariffs are due to take effect.

"Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump tweeted.

Besides, Myron Brilliant, the US Chamber of Commerce's head of international affairs, who has been briefed by both the Trump administration and China said "We're close to a deal".

Besides, higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 269.32 points higher at 40,851.03 and Nifty up 72.95 points at 12,044.75.

Market participants, said foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices weighed on the local currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 683.83 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.72 per cent to trade at USD 64.66 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.64 per cent to 96.77.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.83 per cent in morning trade.

On the domestic front, rising food prices pushed the retail inflation in November to over three-year high of 5.54 per cent, while the industrial sector output shrank for third month in a row by 3.8 per cent in October, indicating deepening slowdown in the economy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,040.15 +68.35 ( +0.57%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 179.25 3.40
Indiabulls Hsg 306.90 5.37
TCS 2,052.00 1.54
SBI 327.80 1.85
Yes Bank 46.15 1.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 306.75 5.21
Tata Motors 179.20 3.37
Yes Bank 46.15 1.76
Infosys 707.45 0.80
SBI 327.85 1.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 179.25 3.40
Vedanta 148.60 3.19
Axis Bank 744.40 3.09
Hindalco 206.80 2.66
Coal India 194.15 2.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 179.20 3.37
Vedanta 148.60 3.23
TML-D 72.75 3.26
Axis Bank 744.30 3.15
Tata Steel 427.00 1.97
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,807.00 -3.40
Bharti Infratel 247.10 -2.02
Bharti Airtel 432.00 -1.52
Zee Entertain 280.15 -1.46
Sun Pharma 428.40 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.90 -1.46
Sun Pharma 428.60 -1.20
Kotak Mahindra 1,696.40 -1.12
Tech Mahindra 748.90 -0.93
Bajaj Auto 3,243.00 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram