Rupee Rises 35 Paise to 71.43 Against USD in Early Trade
On Tuesday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.78 against the US dollar. The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.48 against the dollar.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 35 paise to 71.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as gains in domestic equity market and easing crude prices strengthened investor sentiments.
Forex traders said reports that half of Saudi Arabia's daily production has been recovered post-attack enthused investors.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister has said that more than half of the country's daily crude oil production that was knocked out by an attack had been recovered.
He further noted that the production capacity at its targeted plants would be fully restored by the end of the month.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.47 then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.43, registering a rise of 35 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.78 against the US dollar. The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.48 against the dollar at 1001 hrs.
Forex traders said investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks in October. Besides, higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit.
Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 42.70 points higher at 36,523.79 and Nifty up 27.30 points at 10,844.90.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.04 per cent to 98.29.
Market participants, however, said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on local currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 808.29 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.22 per cent to trade at USD 64.41 per barrel.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.68 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,093.10
|-0.61
|Yes Bank
|65.40
|0.46
|Reliance
|1,209.05
|0.97
|HDFC
|1,997.95
|0.09
|Tata Motors
|123.10
|0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,093.85
|-0.60
|Yes Bank
|65.30
|0.23
|HDFC
|1,998.50
|0.10
|Tata Motors
|123.00
|0.86
|HEG
|1,215.25
|-2.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|355.65
|3.10
|SBI
|282.50
|3.12
|JSW Steel
|222.60
|2.96
|Vedanta
|149.15
|2.58
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,342.45
|2.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|355.95
|3.34
|Bajaj Finance
|3,456.55
|2.70
|M&M
|528.70
|1.25
|Vedanta
|149.50
|2.71
|SBI
|282.55
|3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,617.70
|-2.78
|ONGC
|126.50
|-2.47
|Coal India
|193.35
|-2.15
|UPL
|556.75
|-1.16
|ITC
|235.00
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|126.70
|-2.31
|Coal India
|193.40
|-2.13
|ITC
|234.35
|-1.18
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,093.85
|-0.60
|Bharti Airtel
|338.20
|-0.49
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ira Khan Shares Adorable Pictures with Dad Aamir Khan, Calls Him Couch-Buddy
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Deserves to Win More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Messi
- Champions League: Unlucky Borussia Dortmund Draw 0-0 With Barcelona on Messi Return
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022