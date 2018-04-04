English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises 4 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
On Tuesday, the local currency strengthened by 17 paise to close at 65.01 per dollar on fresh selling of the dollar.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: Rupee edged 4 paise higher to 64.97 against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks ahead of Reserve Bank of India's first bi-monthly monetary policy meet for FY19.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, is to meet on April 4 and 5.
Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas on escalating US-China trade worries and a higher opening of the domestic equity market too supported the domestic unit.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 98.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, higher at 33,468.78 in opening trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|360.75
|+17.65
|+5.14
|ICICI Bank
|267.95
|-2.10
|-0.78
|Tata Steel
|581.30
|+1.60
|+0.28
|HEG
|2,866.00
|-325.45
|-10.20
|Reliance
|900.50
|+0.95
|+0.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|2,865.00
|-326.65
|-10.23
|Birla Corp
|779.00
|+14.60
|+1.91
|Astral Poly Tec
|911.20
|+7.45
|+0.82
|ICICI Securitie
|447.50
|-72.50
|-13.94
|Tata Motors
|360.35
|+17.00
|+4.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|360.70
|+17.60
|+5.13
|Eicher Motors
|29,199.35
|+1,209.35
|+4.32
|Bajaj Finance
|1,860.35
|+26.10
|+1.42
|Hero Motocorp
|3,688.10
|+43.15
|+1.18
|Adani Ports
|370.80
|+4.40
|+1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|360.65
|+17.30
|+5.04
|Tata Motors (D)
|202.00
|+8.60
|+4.45
|Hero Motocorp
|3,688.00
|+47.70
|+1.31
|Adani Ports
|370.60
|+3.80
|+1.04
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,087.50
|+63.70
|+0.71
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|908.65
|-23.30
|-2.50
|HPCL
|345.60
|-8.15
|-2.30
|UPL
|751.00
|-14.65
|-1.91
|BPCL
|419.20
|-7.05
|-1.65
|IOC
|171.55
|-2.60
|-1.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,094.95
|-33.85
|-1.59
|HDFC
|1,806.95
|-23.15
|-1.26
|Axis Bank
|497.60
|-5.70
|-1.13
|Larsen
|1,315.05
|-14.85
|-1.12
|Asian Paints
|1,140.95
|-11.95
|-1.04
