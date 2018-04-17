English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises 4 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.
Mumbai: The rupee recovered 4 paise to 65.45 against the dollar at the interbank forex market on Tuesday on fresh selling of the greenback amid a higher opening of domestic equities.
