1-min read

Rupee Rises 4 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
Rupee Rises 4 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image.
Mumbai: The rupee recovered 4 paise to 65.45 against the dollar at the interbank forex market on Tuesday on fresh selling of the greenback amid a higher opening of domestic equities.

A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

On Monday, the rupee had fell by 29 paise, or 0.44 per cent, to close at a six-month low of 65.49 against the US currency on widening trade deficit concerns amid heightened geopolitical worries.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 92.66 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 34,398.09 in opening trade on Tuesday.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
S&P BSE Sensex

34,395.06 +89.63 ( +0.26%)

Nifty 50

10,548.70 +20.35 ( +0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 589.55 +16.35 +2.85
Infosys 1,125.20 -8.00 -0.71
Indiabulls Vent 374.20 -6.15 -1.62
HDFC 1,889.70 +19.25 +1.03
TCS 3,166.60 -21.05 -0.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Idea Cellular 71.40 +0.15 +0.21
Dr Reddys Labs 2,102.70 +1.05 +0.05
Indiabulls Vent 373.45 -6.95 -1.83
Power Grid Corp 204.90 +5.85 +2.94
Reliance 943.70 +6.45 +0.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 204.90 +5.70 +2.86
HUL 1,445.55 +26.05 +1.84
Titan Company 997.60 +17.10 +1.74
NTPC 176.95 +2.85 +1.64
ICICI Bank 291.75 +4.15 +1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 204.90 +5.85 +2.94
NTPC 177.15 +3.45 +1.99
HUL 1,445.75 +25.95 +1.83
ICICI Bank 291.70 +4.30 +1.50
ITC 267.75 +3.25 +1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 532.40 -10.00 -1.84
Bharti Infratel 334.00 -6.05 -1.78
Wipro 284.75 -5.15 -1.78
Sun Pharma 512.15 -7.25 -1.40
Indiabulls Hsg 1,357.25 -14.90 -1.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 532.55 -9.65 -1.78
Sun Pharma 513.05 -6.60 -1.27
Adani Ports 383.00 -4.80 -1.24
Wipro 286.65 -3.30 -1.14
Maruti Suzuki 9,158.25 -74.05 -0.80
See all Top Losers »

