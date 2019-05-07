Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 4 Paise to 69.36 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.40 against the dollar, then gained momentum and touched 69.36, up 4 paise over its previous close.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 4 Paise to 69.36 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 69.36 against the US dollar in opening trade Tuesday, driven by weakening of the greenback and positive opening in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.40 against the dollar, then gained momentum and touched 69.36, up 4 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had settled at 69.40 against the US dollar Monday.

The local unit, however, pared some gains and was quoted at 69.38 against the American currency at 0933 hrs.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters, easing crude prices and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.

On the other hand, foreign fund outflows restricted the rupee upmove.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 948.98 crore Monday, as per the provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.20 per cent to USD 71.10 per barrel.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a bullish note Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 159.39 points up at 38,759.73 and Nifty up 40.60 points at 11,638.85
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,726.08 +125.74 ( +0.33%)

NIFTY 50

11,625.45 +27.20 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 399.65 -0.41
Reliance 1,366.80 -1.31
PC Jeweller 129.15 4.74
Marico 362.35 6.70
Bharti Airtel 326.95 -1.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,366.65 -1.31
Mindtree 980.00 0.02
ICICI Bank 399.40 -0.50
PC Jeweller 128.80 4.46
Godrej Consumer 632.00 -0.52
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,703.75 2.09
Hindalco 203.20 2.16
HDFC 2,002.70 1.90
Larsen 1,371.05 1.36
Titan Company 1,097.75 1.38
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,703.40 1.86
HDFC 2,003.65 1.85
Larsen 1,371.85 1.52
Hero Motocorp 2,556.95 1.17
Power Grid Corp 192.25 1.18
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 378.25 -3.10
Asian Paints 1,380.00 -2.32
Bharti Airtel 326.95 -1.95
IOC 154.10 -1.66
HCL Tech 1,118.80 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,379.05 -2.53
Bharti Airtel 326.85 -1.96
HCL Tech 1,118.75 -1.52
Reliance 1,366.65 -1.31
ICICI Bank 399.40 -0.50
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram