Rupee Rises 6 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Selling of the American currency by exporters and banks and a higher opening in the domestic equity market boosted the rupee, forex dealers said.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: Extending its rising streak for the third day, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise against the US dollar to 68.60 in early trade on Friday amid weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas and rally in domestic equities.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 288.22 points, or 0.77 per cent, to hit its all-time high of 37,272.86 and NSE Nifty too scaled a new peak of 11,237.45 in early trade on Friday.
On Thursday, the rupee had gained 13 paise to close at a fresh one-week high of 68.66 against the US dollar as steady unwinding of the greenback by exporters and banks helped the local unit extend gains for the second day
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.45
|+15.25
|+5.31
|Biocon
|609.50
|+51.25
|+9.18
|SBI
|292.80
|+5.10
|+1.77
|ICICI Bank
|290.95
|+5.30
|+1.86
|Hindalco
|213.80
|+7.25
|+3.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,383.40
|+8.20
|+0.60
|Mahindra CIE
|258.00
|+11.65
|+4.73
|ITC
|302.35
|+15.20
|+5.29
|Ambuja Cements
|225.00
|+1.20
|+0.54
|MphasiS
|1,128.00
|+2.45
|+0.22
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.45
|+15.25
|+5.31
|Hindalco
|213.80
|+7.25
|+3.51
|Tata Motors
|266.20
|+7.95
|+3.08
|Bharti Airtel
|366.65
|+9.00
|+2.52
|Hero Motocorp
|3,197.00
|+60.25
|+1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.35
|+15.20
|+5.29
|Tata Motors
|266.10
|+7.60
|+2.94
|Bharti Airtel
|366.20
|+8.60
|+2.40
|SBI
|292.55
|+5.85
|+2.04
|Hero Motocorp
|3,194.10
|+56.40
|+1.80
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,089.65
|-43.10
|-2.02
|Grasim
|1,006.65
|-17.55
|-1.71
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,931.50
|-103.80
|-1.48
|Yes Bank
|365.05
|-4.70
|-1.27
|HUL
|1,652.30
|-17.65
|-1.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|365.00
|-4.60
|-1.24
|HUL
|1,653.00
|-15.30
|-0.92
|Adani Ports
|396.65
|-3.35
|-0.84
|ONGC
|161.30
|-0.85
|-0.52
|TCS
|1,951.35
|-11.95
|-0.61
