GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 6 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex dealers said besides sustained selling of the greenback, a higher opening of the domestic equity markets boosted the rupee at the interbank forex market.

PTI

Updated:August 6, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 6 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Image Representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: Extending its rising streak for the second day, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise against the US dollar to 68.54 in early trade today on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid higher domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said besides sustained selling of the greenback, a higher opening of the domestic equity markets boosted the rupee at the interbank forex market.

However, the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas after the US job data reinforced investors' expectations the Federal Reserve will gradually raise interest rates this year, capped the gains of the domestic unit.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 68.60 against the US dollar in line with a stellar rally in domestic equities despite ongoing global trade war jitters.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 222.03 points, or 0.59 per cent, to hit its all-time high of 37,778.19 and NSE Nifty too scaled a new peak of 11,400 in early trade today.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,731.62 +175.46 ( +0.47%)

Nifty 50

11,398.55 +37.75 ( +0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Asset Mana 1,800.90 +700.90 +63.72
Axis Bank 601.30 +26.55 +4.62
SBI 307.80 +8.55 +2.86
ICICI Bank 315.45 +10.45 +3.43
Infosys 1,356.85 -7.25 -0.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Asset Mana 1,800.15 +700.15 +63.65
HDFC Bank 2,119.00 -2.00 -0.09
ICICI Bank 315.55 +10.75 +3.53
IndusInd Bank 2,001.35 -14.50 -0.72
Axis Bank 601.00 +26.65 +4.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 601.65 +26.90 +4.68
ICICI Bank 315.65 +10.65 +3.49
UPL 659.30 +18.25 +2.85
SBI 307.80 +8.55 +2.86
Bharti Airtel 384.00 +9.50 +2.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 601.00 +26.65 +4.64
ICICI Bank 315.55 +10.75 +3.53
SBI 307.30 +8.70 +2.91
Bharti Airtel 384.00 +9.30 +2.48
Coal India 284.00 +5.50 +1.97
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,282.70 -26.80 -2.05
HUL 1,726.35 -36.65 -2.08
GAIL 382.50 -5.70 -1.47
Sun Pharma 577.90 -7.95 -1.36
Dr Reddys Labs 2,254.30 -26.75 -1.17
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,283.90 -25.30 -1.93
HUL 1,726.20 -33.25 -1.89
Sun Pharma 577.80 -7.05 -1.21
Asian Paints 1,400.35 -11.00 -0.78
IndusInd Bank 2,001.35 -14.50 -0.72
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...