Rupee Rises 6 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Forex dealers said besides sustained selling of the greenback, a higher opening of the domestic equity markets boosted the rupee at the interbank forex market.
Image Representation.
Mumbai: Extending its rising streak for the second day, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise against the US dollar to 68.54 in early trade today on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid higher domestic equity market.
