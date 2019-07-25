Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 6 Paise to 68.92 Amid Positive Opening in Domestic Equity Market

Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equity market supported the domestic unit, however, foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on local currency.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 6 Paise to 68.92 Amid Positive Opening in Domestic Equity Market
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to 68.92 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid positive opening in domestic equity market.

Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equity market supported the domestic unit, however, foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on local currency.

Besides, rupee is expected to trade in a narrow range ahead of the much crucial European Central Bank (ECB) policy statement to be released later on Thursday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 68.99, then gained momentum and touched a high of 68.92, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. The domestic unit was trading at 68.96 against the dollar at 0949 hrs.

The domestic currency had settled at 68.98 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Other major global cues that are going to dictate terms to the rupee include the US second quarter preliminary GDP print on Friday and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on July 31, traders said.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,393.71 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.19 per cent to trade at $63.30 per barrel.

Domestic bourses opened on a bullish note Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 320.35 points higher at 38,168.00 and Nifty up 83.60 points at 11,354.90.

Meanwhile, market participants are betting on the US and China trade talks next week.

The US and Chinese officials are restarting negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday and on Wednesday, in an effort to resolve the year-long trade dispute The dialogue.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,038.44 +190.79 ( +0.50%)

NIFTY 50

11,320.65 +49.35 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 949.10 -3.23
Bajaj Finance 3,207.55 1.07
Yes Bank 89.00 -0.17
HDFC Bank 2,308.10 1.19
Reliance 1,254.10 -0.40
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Page Industries 19,149.55 2.09
Yes Bank 88.95 -0.22
Bajaj Finance 3,169.95 -0.05
Shriram Trans 975.00 5.26
Jubilant Food 1,166.20 0.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 534.95 3.12
Bharti Infratel 273.10 3.39
IndusInd Bank 1,401.85 2.93
UltraTechCement 4,513.00 1.58
Bajaj Auto 2,561.95 1.56
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,401.55 2.95
Bajaj Auto 2,562.75 1.60
Axis Bank 722.30 1.58
Sun Pharma 431.70 1.41
HDFC Bank 2,308.80 1.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 650.10 -1.57
Coal India 214.30 -1.18
Tata Motors 149.65 -1.06
IOC 146.45 -1.01
JSW Steel 255.25 -3.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 214.05 -1.27
Tata Motors 149.60 -1.09
M&M 545.85 -0.73
Tata Steel 445.65 -0.09
HCL Tech 1,015.30 -0.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram