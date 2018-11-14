English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises 67 Paise Against US Dollar on Falling Crude Prices
The rise in the rupee was also supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks and the US unit's weakness against some currencies overseas, traders said.
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 67 paise to 72 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange Wednesday after crude prices fell to a one-year low in the global market, easing concerns over expanding current account deficit and inflation.
The rise in the rupee was also supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks and the US unit's weakness against some currencies overseas, traders said.
Furthermore, a higher opening in the domestic equity market too supported the rupee.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped almost 7 per cent to a one-year low of USD 65 a barrel after the US President Donald Trump urged Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Saudi Arabia to maintain their current policy of gradually increasing output, which helps to cap oil prices.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee commenced with strength at 72.18 and appreciated further to quote 67 paise higher at 72 against the US dollar.
The rupee had gained 22 paise to close at 72.67 against the US dollar Tuesday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had sold shares worth Rs 494.95 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 156.56 points, 0.45 per cent, to 35,301.05 in early trade.
The rise in the rupee was also supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks and the US unit's weakness against some currencies overseas, traders said.
Furthermore, a higher opening in the domestic equity market too supported the rupee.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped almost 7 per cent to a one-year low of USD 65 a barrel after the US President Donald Trump urged Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Saudi Arabia to maintain their current policy of gradually increasing output, which helps to cap oil prices.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee commenced with strength at 72.18 and appreciated further to quote 67 paise higher at 72 against the US dollar.
The rupee had gained 22 paise to close at 72.67 against the US dollar Tuesday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had sold shares worth Rs 494.95 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 156.56 points, 0.45 per cent, to 35,301.05 in early trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
In Conversation With Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Monday 12 November , 2018 India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1
Monday 12 November , 2018 In Conversation With Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|283.60
|2.00
|Sun Pharma
|520.10
|-7.41
|HDFC Bank
|1,957.75
|1.56
|Tata Steel
|589.10
|-0.02
|ICICI Bank
|366.60
|1.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|283.70
|2.00
|Ambuja Cements
|211.15
|2.60
|Sun Pharma
|520.35
|-7.36
|HUL
|1,718.20
|2.75
|Ashok Leyland
|106.60
|-10.46
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|243.70
|4.68
|BPCL
|315.95
|4.22
|UPL
|760.25
|3.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,369.05
|3.06
|ONGC
|161.00
|2.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,372.35
|3.16
|HUL
|1,718.20
|2.75
|Asian Paints
|1,319.90
|2.73
|ONGC
|160.75
|2.72
|SBI
|283.70
|2.00
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|520.10
|-7.41
|Tech Mahindra
|700.25
|-3.82
|GAIL
|352.55
|-3.50
|HCL Tech
|997.10
|-3.49
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,129.90
|-3.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|520.35
|-7.36
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,129.55
|-3.04
|TCS
|1,880.55
|-2.85
|M&M
|770.40
|-2.62
|Infosys
|653.45
|-1.84
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After MS Dhoni and Mary Kom, Now a Biopic on Bhaichung Bhutia in the Pipeline
- India Lack Quality Strikers Who Can Step Up in the Absence of Sunil Chhetri, Says Stephen Constantine
- Shah Rukh Khan Defends Thugs of Hindostan Failure, Says People Have Been a Little Too Harsh
- Apple iPhone X Catches Fire During iOS 12.1 Update Process; Company to Investigate
- After Losing Her Fiancé in Lion Air Crash, Indonesian Woman Takes Wedding Photos Alone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...