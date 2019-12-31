Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Rises 8 Paise to 71.23 Against Dollar in Early Trade Amid Optimism Over US-China Trade Deal

On Monday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.31 against the US dollar.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Rises 8 Paise to 71.23 Against Dollar in Early Trade Amid Optimism Over US-China Trade Deal
Representative image.

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 71.23 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as optimism over the US-China trade deal strengthened investor sentiments.

As per media reports China's Vice-Premier Liu He, who is also the chief negotiator for trade talks with the US, will lead a delegation to Washington this weekend, during which he is expected to sign a phase one deal.

Besides, weakening of the American currency in overseas market supported the rupee, while steady rise in crude oil prices and weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.28, then gathered momentum and touched 71.23 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.31 against the US dollar.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 144.83 points lower at 41,413.17 and Nifty down 47.10 points at 12,208.75.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.04 per cent to 96.69.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 130.52 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.41 per cent to trade at USD 68.44 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.54 per cent in morning trade.

"RBI has initiated the bond switch transactions recently, with an amount of Rs 10,000 crore each time. This has helped bring down the 10 Year benchmark yield by about 25 bps, but it needs to be seen to what extent this operation would help in holding the long end rates to a lower perch," said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research Emkay Wealth Management on RBI's OMO on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 311.40 1.52
Reliance 1,531.00 -0.85
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.00 -0.84
IRCTC 939.50 1.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 763.20 1.19
NTPC 117.55 0.73
Power Grid Corp 191.15 0.53
Titan Company 1,200.35 0.50
Sun Pharma 431.50 0.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 769.00 -1.69
Bajaj Auto 3,211.00 -1.29
IndusInd Bank 1,515.00 -1.02
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.00 -0.84
Reliance 1,531.00 -0.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram