LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 9 Paise to 68.65 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The local unit, however, pared some gains and was quoted at 68.65 against the American currency at 0926 hrs, displaying gains of 9 paise over its last close.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 9 Paise to 68.65 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 68.65 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, driven by the weakening of the greenback in overseas markets and sustained foreign inflows.

The rupee opened at 68.72 at the interbank forex market, then gained further ground and touched a high of 68.56.

The local unit, however, pared some gains and was quoted at 68.65 against the American currency at 0926 hrs, displaying gains of 9 paise over its last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 68.74 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters, fresh foreign fund inflows and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 543.36 crore on a net basis Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.49 per cent to USD 69.71 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex was quoted above 39,200-level and the NSE Nifty went past the key 11,700-mark in early deals Wednesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,253.92 +197.27 ( +0.51%)

NIFTY 50

11,752.05 +38.85 ( +0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 205.75 1.38
Indiabulls Hsg 875.55 4.30
Reliance 1,398.85 0.66
SBI 329.50 0.15
Tata Steel 544.70 2.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,399.50 0.80
Tata Motors 205.65 1.41
IEX 164.55 1.76
Bharti Airtel 359.20 0.46
Thermax 946.65 0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 876.40 4.40
Tata Steel 545.65 2.83
HCL Tech 1,126.90 2.20
JSW Steel 292.50 1.88
IndusInd Bank 1,809.00 1.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 544.80 2.58
HCL Tech 1,125.85 2.28
Vedanta 190.75 1.65
Maruti Suzuki 7,000.05 1.70
IndusInd Bank 1,806.75 1.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 264.80 -3.34
BPCL 369.55 -2.88
Eicher Motors 20,220.60 -1.76
IOC 155.40 -1.74
Tech Mahindra 782.00 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 752.50 -0.61
TCS 2,067.30 -0.59
Bajaj Auto 2,845.00 -0.35
Larsen 1,404.50 -0.37
HUL 1,684.45 -0.12
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram