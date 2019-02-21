English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises 9 Paise to 71.02 Versus US Dollar in Early Trade
On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated by 23 paise to end at 71.11 against the US dollar.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee darted up 9 paise to 71.02 against the US dollar in early trade Thursday amid a reversal in foreign fund outflows even as oil prices hardened.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened slightly higher at 71.06 and built on the gains to reach 71.02.
Snapping a four-session downturn, the rupee had appreciated by 23 paise to end at 71.11 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who had been heavy sellers over the past few sessions, net bought equities worth Rs 713.47 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at USD 67.24 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 96.52.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 19.16 points, or 0.05 per cent, to trade at 35,775.42 in early trade Thursday.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened slightly higher at 71.06 and built on the gains to reach 71.02.
Snapping a four-session downturn, the rupee had appreciated by 23 paise to end at 71.11 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who had been heavy sellers over the past few sessions, net bought equities worth Rs 713.47 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at USD 67.24 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 96.52.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 19.16 points, or 0.05 per cent, to trade at 35,775.42 in early trade Thursday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,924.35
|0.50
|Yes Bank
|215.20
|-1.22
|Reliance
|1,243.00
|0.70
|ICICI Bank
|353.40
|2.38
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,744.90
|-1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Apollo Hospital
|1,142.05
|0.91
|GRUH Finance
|248.90
|2.64
|Yes Bank
|215.20
|-1.24
|Tata Steel
|495.50
|1.00
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,749.00
|-1.46
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|353.35
|2.36
|Vedanta
|163.90
|2.28
|Zee Entertain
|453.10
|1.81
|Indiabulls Hsg
|659.95
|2.29
|Tech Mahindra
|828.40
|1.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|163.95
|2.37
|ICICI Bank
|353.15
|2.30
|Tata Steel
|495.50
|1.00
|SBI
|269.30
|0.84
|ONGC
|145.35
|0.90
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|306.85
|-3.57
|BPCL
|331.00
|-2.96
|IndusInd Bank
|1,456.80
|-1.62
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,744.90
|-1.53
|Yes Bank
|215.20
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,457.00
|-1.61
|Bharti Airtel
|305.25
|-1.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,749.00
|-1.46
|Yes Bank
|215.20
|-1.24
|Infosys
|731.95
|-1.09
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Don’t Date Your First Hero: Kareena Kapoor’s Advice to Sara Ali Khan
- Pulwama Attack Fallout: Total Dhamaal and Milan Talkies to Not Release in Pakistan
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar Replies to Imran Khan's 'There's No Evidence' Speech
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results