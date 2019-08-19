Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 9 Paise to 71.05 vs US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equity market and Donald Trump's chief economic advisor comments that the US and China are seeking to revive trade talks supported the rupee.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises 9 Paise to 71.05 vs US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 71.05 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in domestic equities and indication of a revival in trade talks between the US and China.

Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equity market and Donald Trump's chief economic advisor comments that the US and China are seeking to revive trade talks supported the rupee.

If teleconferences between both sides' deputies pan out in the next 10 days "and we can have a substantive renewal of negotiations," Larry Kudlow said on Fox News Sunday. He further added that "then we are planning to have China come to the USA and meet with our principals to continue the negotiations."

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.12, then gained momentum and touched a high of 71.05, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

The domestic unit pared some gains and was trading at 71.07 against the dollar at 0959 hrs.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 71.14 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,339.27 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 98.20.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.09 per cent to trade at $59.28 per barrel.

Domestic bourses opened on a bullish note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 211.91 points higher at 37,562.24 and Nifty up 40.05 points at 11,087.85.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.59 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,674.44 +324.11 ( +0.87%)

NIFTY 50

11,135.60 +87.80 ( +0.79%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 555.60 0.88
Reliance 1,290.75 1.00
Yes Bank 78.25 -1.51
Sun Pharma 428.05 3.22
HDFC Life 553.40 2.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndiGrid InvIT 86.80 -1.25
Indiabulls Hsg 555.45 0.79
Yes Bank 78.25 -1.51
SpiceJet 148.75 3.66
Sun Pharma 428.35 3.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 428.25 3.27
Bharti Infratel 257.60 3.37
Dr Reddys Labs 2,560.05 2.71
ICICI Bank 425.65 1.60
NTPC 119.55 1.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 428.40 3.29
ICICI Bank 425.65 1.55
NTPC 119.60 1.48
Larsen 1,357.20 1.67
Axis Bank 684.95 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 206.80 -2.06
Yes Bank 78.25 -1.51
Tata Steel 358.60 -1.23
Vedanta 142.85 -1.07
UPL 542.10 -1.27
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 206.95 -2.04
Yes Bank 78.25 -1.51
Tata Steel 358.70 -1.14
Vedanta 142.80 -1.04
ONGC 127.00 -0.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram