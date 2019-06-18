Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises by 11 Paise to 69.80 Against Dollar in Early Trade

Selling of the American currency by exporters and fall in crude oil prices is said to have supported the rupee. However, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises by 11 Paise to 69.80 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 69.80 against the US dollar in opening trade Tuesday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities and easing crude prices.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters and fall in crude oil prices supported the rupee. However, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency.

The rupee opened strong at 69.82 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.80 per dollar amid positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 11 paise against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 69.91 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said investors are waiting the outcome of the monetary policy of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Bank of England and Bank of Japan, scheduled this week.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 331.21 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Monday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 74.25 points, or 0.19 per cent to quote at 39,035.04 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,683.60, up 11.45 points, or 0.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 60.90 per barrel lower by 0.07 per cent.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,064.82 +104.03 ( +0.27%)

NIFTY 50

11,693.05 +20.90 ( +0.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,276.60 -0.44
Yes Bank 116.25 0.09
Indiabulls Hsg 641.40 -2.03
SBI 336.30 -0.46
Tata Steel 469.90 -0.68
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 116.70 0.43
Dewan Housing 72.15 -5.69
Godrej Consumer 656.25 -0.21
Indiabulls Hsg 640.30 -2.28
Reliance 1,277.90 -0.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 345.90 2.31
IndusInd Bank 1,428.90 2.09
Vedanta 165.75 1.04
Cipla 554.20 1.66
Power Grid Corp 197.10 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,428.40 2.08
Vedanta 166.90 1.80
Power Grid Corp 197.00 1.52
Infosys 751.35 1.48
ICICI Bank 420.40 1.45
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 640.00 -2.25
Asian Paints 1,378.80 -1.65
Hindalco 191.20 -1.24
Titan Company 1,239.30 -1.33
HUL 1,798.95 -1.05
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,378.80 -1.64
HUL 1,799.65 -0.92
Maruti Suzuki 6,520.00 -0.94
Tata Steel 470.00 -0.64
ONGC 163.80 -0.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram