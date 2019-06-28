Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises by 15 Paise to 68.92 Against the Dollar Amid Easing Crude Oil Prices

The rupee is trading in a narrow range as forex traders are cautious ahead of the G20 Summit, amidst the US-China trade tiff and tensions in the Middle East.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises by 15 Paise to 68.92 Against the Dollar Amid Easing Crude Oil Prices
Image for representative purposes only.
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to 68.92 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, driven by positive opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

The rupee opened strong at 69 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 68.92 per dollar, displaying gains of 15 paise against the greenback.

Rupee is trading in a narrow range as forex traders took a cautious approach ahead of the G20 Summit, which is taking place amidst ongoing US-China trade tiff and rising tensions in the Middle East, say experts.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 69.07 against the US dollar. Foreign funds pulled out Rs 0.71 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Thursday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 42.13 points, or 0.11 per cent to quote at 39,628.54 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11 up 17 points, or 0.14 per cent. Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 66.24 per barrel lower by 0.47 per cent.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,475.35 -111.06 ( -0.28%)

NIFTY 50

11,807.50 -34.05 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Finance 136.80 0.70
Indiabulls Hsg 621.00 -1.03
Reliance 1,269.45 -0.37
SBI 362.80 0.18
Yes Bank 110.65 -1.56
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 921.00 -2.36
Indiabulls Hsg 620.95 -1.03
Adani Power 51.20 -0.49
Reliance Infra 58.05 -2.27
Rel Capital 69.25 -2.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 713.00 1.57
Dr Reddys Labs 2,590.00 0.95
GAIL 309.40 0.90
Larsen 1,562.30 0.74
BPCL 395.05 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,561.40 0.69
Sun Pharma 405.40 0.65
HCL Tech 1,069.95 0.56
Maruti Suzuki 6,517.00 0.45
Infosys 734.15 0.45
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 267.95 -2.49
UPL 920.95 -2.39
IndusInd Bank 1,423.90 -1.81
Zee Entertain 337.70 -1.69
Yes Bank 110.65 -1.56
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,423.85 -1.90
Yes Bank 110.60 -1.60
Tata Steel 503.25 -1.46
Vedanta 174.35 -1.44
Coal India 255.90 -1.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram