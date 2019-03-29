English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises by 15 Paise to 69.15 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas supported the local unit, however rising crude oil prices capped the gains.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to 69.15 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and higher opening in the domestic equity market.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the domestic unit opened strong at 69.20 then gained further momentum and was trading at 69.15, higher by 15 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee slumped 42 paise to end at 69.30 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said, the weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas supported the local unit, however rising crude oil prices capped the gains.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally up by 0.01 per cent at 97.21.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.55 per cent up at USD 68.19 per barrel.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth a net Rs 3,594.51 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 72.81 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 38,618.53 in early trade on Friday.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the domestic unit opened strong at 69.20 then gained further momentum and was trading at 69.15, higher by 15 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee slumped 42 paise to end at 69.30 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said, the weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas supported the local unit, however rising crude oil prices capped the gains.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally up by 0.01 per cent at 97.21.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.55 per cent up at USD 68.19 per barrel.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth a net Rs 3,594.51 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 72.81 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 38,618.53 in early trade on Friday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|858.25
|5.81
|Reliance
|1,363.25
|0.24
|Yes Bank
|275.10
|-0.36
|SBI
|320.75
|0.55
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,672.55
|1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|579.55
|-6.03
|United Brewerie
|1,395.15
|1.89
|Indiabulls Hsg
|857.20
|5.18
|Yes Bank
|275.05
|-0.05
|Gillette India
|6,564.65
|-1.09
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|858.25
|5.81
|HPCL
|283.85
|4.18
|Vedanta
|184.45
|3.59
|Grasim
|857.95
|3.35
|UPL
|958.85
|3.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|183.75
|3.20
|Tata Steel
|520.85
|2.73
|M&M
|671.80
|2.27
|Tata Motors
|174.30
|2.17
|ONGC
|159.55
|1.66
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|347.65
|-2.97
|IndusInd Bank
|1,780.00
|-2.26
|Eicher Motors
|20,547.70
|-1.68
|Bajaj Auto
|2,911.10
|-1.28
|Bharti Infratel
|313.40
|-1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,782.10
|-2.08
|ITC
|296.70
|-1.10
|Bajaj Auto
|2,915.05
|-0.89
|Axis Bank
|776.10
|-0.53
|NTPC
|135.35
|-0.37
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- Gone Kesh Movie Review: Shweta Tripathi is Fine, But There is Nothing Else
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results