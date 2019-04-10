English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises by 21 Paise to 69.09 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Selling of the American currency by exporters and IMF's bullish growth outlook for the Indian economy is said to have strengthed the local currency.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to 69.09 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, driven by the weakening of the greenback in overseas markets.
The rupee opened strong at 69.26 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.09 amid a weak opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 21 paise over its last close.
The rupee Tuesday had strengthened by 37 paise to close at 69.30 against the US dollar.
Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee. Moreover, IMF's bullish growth outlook for the Indian economy also added strength to the local currency.
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is projected to grow at 7.3 per cent in 2019 and 7.5 per cent in 2020, supported by the continued recovery of investment and robust consumption, thus remaining the fastest growing major economy of the world.
Meanwhile, foreign investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,212.35 crore on a net basis Tuesday, the provisional exchange data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.03 per cent to USD 70.59 per barrel.
Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a weak note on Wednesday tracking negative cues from international markets after IMF cut global growth estimate to 3.3 per cent for this year amid geopolitical issues like US-China trade tiff and Brexit.
The BSE Sensex was trading 11.68 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 38,927.54. The NSE Nifty was trading flat at 11,671.70 in the early session.
The rupee opened strong at 69.26 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.09 amid a weak opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 21 paise over its last close.
The rupee Tuesday had strengthened by 37 paise to close at 69.30 against the US dollar.
Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee. Moreover, IMF's bullish growth outlook for the Indian economy also added strength to the local currency.
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is projected to grow at 7.3 per cent in 2019 and 7.5 per cent in 2020, supported by the continued recovery of investment and robust consumption, thus remaining the fastest growing major economy of the world.
Meanwhile, foreign investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,212.35 crore on a net basis Tuesday, the provisional exchange data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.03 per cent to USD 70.59 per barrel.
Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a weak note on Wednesday tracking negative cues from international markets after IMF cut global growth estimate to 3.3 per cent for this year amid geopolitical issues like US-China trade tiff and Brexit.
The BSE Sensex was trading 11.68 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 38,927.54. The NSE Nifty was trading flat at 11,671.70 in the early session.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,263.90
|-1.02
|Indiabulls Hsg
|826.20
|-0.67
|Tata Motors
|212.30
|3.11
|Reliance
|1,339.00
|0.34
|Dewan Housing
|169.10
|1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,267.50
|-0.98
|Indiabulls Hsg
|826.50
|-0.61
|Indiabulls Real
|118.55
|9.67
|Tata Motors
|212.15
|2.99
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,167.20
|-0.71
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|549.25
|3.24
|Tata Motors
|212.30
|3.11
|Wipro
|279.50
|2.08
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,789.65
|1.32
|ONGC
|159.05
|0.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|212.15
|2.99
|ONGC
|159.00
|0.92
|HUL
|1,694.05
|0.91
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,353.00
|0.81
|M&M
|671.85
|0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,056.50
|-1.67
|Asian Paints
|1,426.20
|-1.29
|Titan Company
|1,084.85
|-1.25
|GAIL
|339.65
|-1.12
|Hindalco
|214.55
|-1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,059.95
|-1.35
|Asian Paints
|1,427.00
|-1.14
|HDFC Bank
|2,267.10
|-1.00
|HDFC
|2,049.50
|-0.89
|Hero Motocorp
|2,603.80
|-0.87
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | We Don't Want to Play on Wickets Like These: Dhoni
- Malaika Arora Makes Jaw-dropping Statement in Yellow 'Lera' Silk Gown
- First Black Hole Photograph Ever to be Released by Event Horizon at 6:30PM Today
- Alia Bhatt on Saying 'I Love You' to Ranbir Kapoor at an Awards Show: It Was Very Personal
- Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 730, 730G And 665 Mobile Platforms, With Gaming Performance Boost
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results