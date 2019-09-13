Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Rises by 26 Paise to 70.88 Against Dollar in Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.94, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.88, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee
Image for representative purposes only
Loading...

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 70.88 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as easing trade tensions between US and China strengthened investor sentiments.

Forex traders said fall in global crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows also enthused investors. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said that US wants to make 'meaningful progress' in China trade talks.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.94, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.88, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close. The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.99 against the dollar at 1001 hrs.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled for the day at 71.14 against the US dollar.

China on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump's "goodwill" gesture to postpone a planned tariff hike on Chinese products, as the two countries warmed up to each other ahead of next month's talks to end their bruising trade war.

President Trump on Wednesday had said that he had delayed his proposed increased tariffs on USD 250 billion worth of Chinese goods from October 1 to October 15. Forex traders said, easing crude oil prices supported the local unit.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.28 per cent to trade at USD 60.21 per barrel. Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 19.29 points lower at 37,084.99 and Nifty down 1.50 points at 10,981.30.

Strengthening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also weighed on the local unit. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.02 per cent to 98.32.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 783.55 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.66 per cent on Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,190.85 +86.57 ( +0.23%)

NIFTY 50

11,006.90 +24.10 ( +0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 65.80 -3.16
Maruti Suzuki 6,472.25 1.25
Tata Motors 129.35 1.09
HDFC Bank 2,254.75 -0.71
Axis Bank 666.00 0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.90 1.40
Maruti Suzuki 6,472.30 1.26
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
Indiabulls Hsg 437.85 -2.57
Grasim 711.35 -0.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,118.60 2.99
Bharti Infratel 254.25 1.40
Kotak Mahindra 1,477.70 1.38
Maruti Suzuki 6,473.25 1.27
ICICI Bank 407.95 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,777.25 1.46
Maruti Suzuki 6,473.15 1.27
Kotak Mahindra 1,476.80 1.32
HCL Tech 1,068.00 1.26
M&M 548.55 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,720.00 -1.70
Bharti Airtel 342.45 -1.47
Coal India 195.55 -1.09
Grasim 711.20 -0.88
Larsen 1,351.40 -0.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 342.45 -1.44
Coal India 195.75 -0.99
Larsen 1,351.80 -0.79
IndusInd Bank 1,382.05 -0.60
HDFC Bank 2,255.00 -0.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram