English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Rises by 29 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The dollar falling against other currencies overseas on lingering worries about a global slowdown and continuing US-China trade tensions, supported the Indian rupee
Image for representation: REUTERS
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee rose by 29 paise to 71.15 against the US dollar in early session Wednesday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid a positive opening of the domestic equity markets.
At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.19 and advanced further to quote 29 paise higher at 71.15 against the dollar.
Besides, the dollar falling against other currencies overseas on lingering worries about a global slowdown and continuing US-China trade tensions, supported the Indian rupee, forex dealers said.
However, sustained foreign fund outflows capped the gains, they added.
On Tuesday, the rupee had skidded by 16 paise -- its third straight session of loss -- to close at 71.44 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback and heavy selling in domestic equities.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 78.53 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were sellers to the tune of Rs 84.15 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 37.05 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 36,481.69 after rising to 36,521.47 in opening trade.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 71.19 and advanced further to quote 29 paise higher at 71.15 against the dollar.
Besides, the dollar falling against other currencies overseas on lingering worries about a global slowdown and continuing US-China trade tensions, supported the Indian rupee, forex dealers said.
However, sustained foreign fund outflows capped the gains, they added.
On Tuesday, the rupee had skidded by 16 paise -- its third straight session of loss -- to close at 71.44 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback and heavy selling in domestic equities.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 78.53 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were sellers to the tune of Rs 84.15 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 37.05 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 36,481.69 after rising to 36,521.47 in opening trade.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Prudentia
|309.50
|-10.29
|Reliance
|1,237.25
|0.17
|Sun Pharma
|422.45
|0.84
|Yes Bank
|195.40
|1.66
|Mindtree
|932.60
|1.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hathway Cable
|31.65
|2.93
|Bombay Burmah
|1,271.00
|4.15
|Supreme Ind
|1,068.00
|2.02
|Sun Pharma
|422.00
|0.94
|Zee Entertain
|438.15
|3.05
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|438.75
|3.17
|Wipro
|353.50
|2.02
|HUL
|1,780.80
|1.75
|Yes Bank
|195.45
|1.69
|UPL
|773.25
|1.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,780.45
|1.75
|Yes Bank
|195.45
|1.74
|Tata Steel
|462.20
|1.18
|Sun Pharma
|422.00
|0.94
|Bajaj Finance
|2,642.40
|0.98
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|735.75
|-1.29
|TCS
|1,884.05
|-0.94
|Adani Ports
|387.00
|-0.92
|HDFC
|1,961.10
|-0.92
|Tata Motors
|179.10
|-0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|736.00
|-1.12
|HDFC
|1,961.20
|-1.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,489.70
|-0.78
|TCS
|1,885.50
|-0.78
|Power Grid Corp
|188.05
|-0.82
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People are Misinformed About Balasaheb's Life and Shiv Sena's Journey, Says Thackeray Writer-producer Raut
- The Indian-ness of Kamala Harris, the 'Female Barack Obama' Set to Contest the Next US Elections
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results