Rupee Rises by 31 Paise to 69.39 Against Dollar in Early Trade

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Rupee Rises by 31 Paise to 69.39 Against Dollar in Early Trade
The rupee opened strong at 69.48 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.39 amid a positive opening in domestic equities.
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 31 paise to 69.39 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday, driven by easing crude prices and higher opening in domestic equities.
Forex dealers said the local currency gained strength ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meet. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which decides on key interest rates, will hold a meeting on June 3, 4 and 6.
The rupee opened strong at 69.48 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.39 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 31 paise over its last close.
The rupee Friday had settled at 69.70 to the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.95 per cent on Monday, against previous close of 7.03 percent on Friday.
Forex traders said foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 676.15 crore on a net basis Friday, provisional exchange data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 1.13 per cent to USD 61.29 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 187.60 points, or 0.47 per cent to quote at 39,901.80 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,963.10, higher by 40.30 points, or 0.34 per cent.
Forex dealers said the local currency gained strength ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meet. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which decides on key interest rates, will hold a meeting on June 3, 4 and 6.
The rupee opened strong at 69.48 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.39 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 31 paise over its last close.
The rupee Friday had settled at 69.70 to the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.95 per cent on Monday, against previous close of 7.03 percent on Friday.
Forex traders said foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 676.15 crore on a net basis Friday, provisional exchange data showed.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 1.13 per cent to USD 61.29 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 187.60 points, or 0.47 per cent to quote at 39,901.80 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,963.10, higher by 40.30 points, or 0.34 per cent.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,960.00
|1.31
|Reliance
|1,334.75
|0.35
|TCS
|2,224.10
|1.25
|NCC
|100.15
|2.46
|Just Dial
|775.40
|1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|643.60
|-0.54
|IndusInd Bank
|1,605.10
|0.04
|Bharat Fin
|1,003.95
|0.37
|SpiceJet
|152.85
|4.73
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,964.80
|1.47
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,808.75
|4.79
|Bajaj Auto
|3,032.75
|3.65
|Asian Paints
|1,449.95
|3.03
|Britannia
|2,994.20
|2.47
|IOC
|168.95
|2.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,808.25
|4.73
|Asian Paints
|1,446.90
|2.86
|Bajaj Auto
|3,003.95
|2.69
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,964.30
|1.47
|Sun Pharma
|415.00
|1.34
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|168.50
|-2.01
|Hindalco
|195.70
|-0.66
|Zee Entertain
|355.55
|-0.53
|M&M
|643.95
|-0.48
|ITC
|277.30
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Taapsee Pannu, I've Found a Friend Who I can Count on, Says Anurag Kashyap
- He Taught Me to be Happy: Ankita Remembers the Day She Met Milind Soman & Fell for Him
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
- Isuzu Mu-X Road Test Review – Worth a Second Look
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results