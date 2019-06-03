Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rupee Rises by 31 Paise to 69.39 Against Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee opened strong at 69.48 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.39 amid a positive opening in domestic equities.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Rupee Rises by 31 Paise to 69.39 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 31 paise to 69.39 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday, driven by easing crude prices and higher opening in domestic equities.

Forex dealers said the local currency gained strength ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meet. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which decides on key interest rates, will hold a meeting on June 3, 4 and 6.

The rupee opened strong at 69.48 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.39 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 31 paise over its last close.
The rupee Friday had settled at 69.70 to the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.95 per cent on Monday, against previous close of 7.03 percent on Friday.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 676.15 crore on a net basis Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 1.13 per cent to USD 61.29 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 187.60 points, or 0.47 per cent to quote at 39,901.80 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,963.10, higher by 40.30 points, or 0.34 per cent.
