LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises by 8 Paise to 69.63 Against Dollar in Early Trade

Selling of the American currency by exporters, a positive opening in domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows is said to have supported the rupee.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rises by 8 Paise to 69.63 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 69.63 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, driven by sustained foreign fund flows and higher opening in domestic equity market.

The rupee opened at 69.71 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.63, displaying gains of 8 paise over its last close.

The rupee on Tuesday had strengthened by 18 paise to close at 69.71 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee. Besides, fresh foreign fund inflows also aided the uptrend.

However, rising crude prices restricted the upmove.

Meanwhile, foreign investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 2,477 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, gained 0.27 per cent to USD 66.85 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 78.22 points, or 0.21 per cent to quote at 37,613.88 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,319.70, up by 18.50 points, or 0.16 per cent.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,650.50 +114.84 ( +0.31%)

NIFTY 50

11,316.50 +15.30 ( +0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,220.80 2.29
Reliance 1,333.50 0.16
IndusInd Bank 1,602.25 2.12
HDFC Life 370.65 -0.24
Axis Bank 741.90 -0.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,601.60 1.95
Reliance 1,333.15 0.25
Bajaj Consumer 330.50 4.37
HDFC Bank 2,220.65 2.31
HDFC Life 370.75 -0.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,220.80 2.29
IndusInd Bank 1,602.25 2.12
HCL Tech 1,030.50 1.69
HDFC 1,959.05 1.51
Bajaj Finance 2,791.70 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,220.65 2.31
IndusInd Bank 1,601.60 1.95
HCL Tech 1,029.90 1.72
Bajaj Finance 2,792.15 1.39
HDFC 1,957.00 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 148.50 -3.63
Vedanta 173.00 -3.05
Zee Entertain 451.25 -2.66
Indiabulls Hsg 702.00 -2.48
NTPC 148.15 -2.05
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 173.15 -2.86
NTPC 148.15 -1.95
ONGC 149.40 -1.84
Tata Steel 515.75 -1.60
Tata Motors 181.85 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram