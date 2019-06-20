Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rupee Sees High Volatility Against Dollar After US Top Bank Sticks to Old Interest Rates

Forex dealers said foreign fund outflows, weak opening of domestic equities and rising crude oil prices, in tow with the unchanged interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, weighed on the local unit.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
Rupee Sees High Volatility Against Dollar After US Top Bank Sticks to Old Interest Rates
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee witnessed high volatility against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday, after the US central bank left key interest rates unchanged.

The US Federal Open Market Committee kept the key rate in the 2.25-2.5 per cent range.

The rupee opened strong at 69.47 at the interbank forex market, but lost ground and touched 69.67 per dollar, displaying gains of just 1 paise against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 69.68 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers said foreign fund outflows, weak opening of domestic equities and rising crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 97.05 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 34.59 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 39,078.15 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 23.45 points, or 0.20 per cent, down at 11,668.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 62.61 per barrel higher by 1.28 per cent.

