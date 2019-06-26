Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Settles 21 Paise Higher at 69.15 to US Dollar

Gains in domestic equities, foreign fund inflows and latest news on monsoon progress also helped in reviving domestic currency market sentiment, said traders.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Settles 21 Paise Higher at 69.15 to US Dollar
Image for representative purposes only.
Loading...

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday advanced by 21 paise to close at 69.15 against the US currency in line with uptrend in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 69.40 a dollar and advanced to a high of 69.07 during the day.

It finally settled at 69.15, up 21 paise against its previous close of 69.36.

Forex dealers said a positive sentiment built up ahead of a scheduled meeting at G20 between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, later this week. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments eased concern over the trade impasse with China to some extent.

Traders said, gains in domestic equities, foreign fund inflows and latest news on monsoon progress also helped in reviving domestic currency market sentiment. However, rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other major currencies overseas capped the gains for the rupee.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.38 per cent to USD 65.95 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 96.24.

Meanwhile, Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.3398 and for rupee/euro at 79.0525. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.4161 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.81.

VK Sharma, Head-PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC securities, said, "For last two days, overseas investors have been pouring money in domestic equity and debt markets also helped rupee to remain strong during Wednesday's trade."

"Statement released by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying that 'US-China trade deal is 90 per cent complete', has improved the sentiment in emerging market currencies," he said. Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.93 per cent on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,157.87 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

On domestic bourses, the BSE benchmark Sensex settled 157.14 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 39,592.08. The broader NSE Nifty too rose 51.10 points, or 0.43 per cent, to finish at 11,847.55. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,592.08 +157.14 ( +0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,847.55 +51.10 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Yes Bank 113.05 2.73
Axis Bank 788.60 0.89
Reliance 1,294.15 -0.13
Tata Steel 510.60 2.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,467.10 1.58
Bharti Airtel 345.50 -0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 612.05 -1.56
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
SBI Life Insura 716.55 6.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.65 3.99
JSW Steel 277.15 3.78
Sun Pharma 399.45 3.55
Hindalco 208.35 2.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.85 4.12
Sun Pharma 399.30 3.59
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
Tata Steel 510.50 2.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,732.90 -2.66
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Infosys 739.20 -1.19
IndusInd Bank 1,434.80 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.55 -0.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 739.65 -1.12
IndusInd Bank 1,435.30 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.50 -0.85
Maruti Suzuki 6,477.00 -0.68
TCS 2,253.70 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram