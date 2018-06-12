GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

Rupee Sheds 10 Paise Against USD Ahead of Macro Data

Major currencies were mostly weak against the US dollar overseas as a historic US-North Korea summit got underway in Singapore.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2018, 9:52 AM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to 67.52 against the US dollar in early trade today ahead of release of key IIP and inflation data.

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to fresh demand for the US currency but a higher opening in domestic stocks limited the fall.

Major currencies were mostly weak against the US dollar overseas as a historic US-North Korea summit got underway in Singapore.

Yesterday, the rupee had ended 8 paise higher at 67.42 against the US currency, cutting short its two-day decline.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 84.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 35,567.82 in opening deals.

