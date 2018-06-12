English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Sheds 10 Paise Against USD Ahead of Macro Data
Major currencies were mostly weak against the US dollar overseas as a historic US-North Korea summit got underway in Singapore.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to 67.52 against the US dollar in early trade today ahead of release of key IIP and inflation data.
Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to fresh demand for the US currency but a higher opening in domestic stocks limited the fall.
Major currencies were mostly weak against the US dollar overseas as a historic US-North Korea summit got underway in Singapore.
Yesterday, the rupee had ended 8 paise higher at 67.42 against the US currency, cutting short its two-day decline.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 84.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 35,567.82 in opening deals.
Also Watch
Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to fresh demand for the US currency but a higher opening in domestic stocks limited the fall.
Major currencies were mostly weak against the US dollar overseas as a historic US-North Korea summit got underway in Singapore.
Yesterday, the rupee had ended 8 paise higher at 67.42 against the US currency, cutting short its two-day decline.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 84.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 35,567.82 in opening deals.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|546.30
|+5.85
|+1.08
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|SBI
|287.70
|+4.85
|+1.71
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,210.05
|-10.70
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,002.50
|+5.35
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,209.75
|-10.65
|-0.87
|Dish TV
|73.40
|+0.75
|+1.03
|BPCL
|420.85
|+5.75
|+1.39
|Vedanta
|243.10
|-1.70
|-0.69
|Sun Pharma
|545.65
|+5.15
|+0.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,256.30
|+65.65
|+3.00
|Cipla
|582.10
|+15.00
|+2.65
|TCS
|1,824.10
|+43.10
|+2.42
|Lupin
|871.90
|+16.90
|+1.98
|Hindalco
|245.00
|+4.35
|+1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,252.00
|+61.75
|+2.82
|TCS
|1,824.20
|+43.20
|+2.43
|SBI
|287.65
|+4.80
|+1.70
|Power Grid Corp
|198.50
|+2.80
|+1.43
|Infosys
|1,276.10
|+17.70
|+1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.60
|-12.40
|-2.14
|Adani Ports
|382.85
|-6.05
|-1.56
|Zee Entertain
|557.10
|-8.10
|-1.43
|Bajaj Finance
|2,231.05
|-30.20
|-1.34
|Bharti Airtel
|375.65
|-5.00
|-1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.50
|-12.30
|-2.12
|Adani Ports
|382.15
|-5.75
|-1.48
|Bharti Airtel
|376.10
|-4.95
|-1.30
|HUL
|1,620.30
|-20.15
|-1.23
|HDFC
|1,835.85
|-11.95
|-0.65
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return